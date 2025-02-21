Viral video: Train rider seems afraid, puts up no fight when thug brazenly takes pricey Canada Goose jacket right off his back

A viral cellphone video captured the disturbing moments when a male brazenly took a pricy Canada Goose coat right off the back of a Washington, D.C., Metro train rider, who in the moment seemed frightened and didn't resist the robbery.

You can view a video report here on the incident; it includes a redacted cell phone clip of the violent robbery.

'I'm sorry! I wasn't snitching!'

In the unedited clip, the culprit is seen hovering over the seated victim and pulling a jacket sleeve off the victim's right arm. The suspect then demands, "Gimme the other one!" and the victim is seen on video letting the suspect take the sleeve off his left arm.

With the expensive jacket — which reportedly can be valued at more than $1,000 — now in his possession, the suspect gets in the victim's face and growls, "If you snitch, imma crush your bitch ass." The victim pleads, "Dude, I wasn't snitching!"

As the suspect walks away down the length of the train car, the victim stands up, points his finger, and yells — apparently to a different person — "Dude, get him!" Then addressing the robber, the victim begs, "Dude, I wasn't snitching, I was just talking about something else! Dude, I wasn't gonna snitch!"

But the suspect soon walks back toward the victim, who backs up a step and pleads with the suspect, "I'm sorry! I wasn't snitching!"

The suspect — now appearing to be wearing the jacket he stole from the victim — moves closer, and the victim backs up more and sits in his seat again.

The suspect — whose right hand is reaching inside the chest area of another jacket, as if he has a gun — then gets in the victim's face and says, “Stop talking to me, bro. Sit down before I take your phone.”

The suspect then reaches down and says, "Gimme your phone."

The victim resists this time and seemingly prevents his phone from being stolen before running to the other end of the car and yelling at the robber, "Stop it! Give me my jacket back!” That's when the clip ends.

Metro Transit Police issued the following alert late Thursday afternoon:

"We are aware of a video showing a coat robbery on Metro yesterday," the agency said. "Two juvenile suspects were arrested in Maryland for unrelated crimes, and we are working with the Attorney General’s office in D.C. to file additional charges in relation to the coat robbery."

Not the first time

Police said a group of armed thieves stole a Canada Goose jacket from a bicyclist in broad daylight in Northwest D.C. in December 2023, WRC-TV reported.

Surveillance video shows a car blocking the bicyclist's path on Belt Street NW, after which three suspects jump out — one of them armed with a gun, the station said. They soon pull the jacket off the suspect's back and drive away, WRC added.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!