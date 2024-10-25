Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images
19-year-old worker found burned to death inside Walmart oven, and her mother was the person who found her remains
October 24, 2024
They both worked at the Walmart store.
Canadian police are investigating the disturbing death of a 19-year-old girl at a Walmart bakery on Saturday in Halifax, Nova Scotia.
Gursimran Kaur was found by her mother, who worked at the Walmart alongside her daughter. She said that she went looking for her daughter after realizing she had not seen her for an hour.
'As police have stated, this is a very complex matter and the investigation is ongoing.'
The woman found the charred remains of her daughter in the walk-in oven.
The two belonged to the Sikh community and had immigrated to Canada two years previously, according to the Halifax Maritime Sikh Society.
“The first day I saw her was the day the incident happened. She was really distraught. She was really in great pain,” said board member Satnam Randhawa to NBC News.
Police said the incident is still under investigation, and they have not yet officially determined the manner of death.
The Sikh community is raising money to fly the victim's father and 10-year-old brother from India to Canada. They have raised over $80k Canadian dollars on a GoFundMe account on behalf of the family.
The Walmart was shut down after the incident until further notice.
“We are heartbroken and our deepest thoughts are with our associate and their family. Our focus remains on taking care of our associates and making sure they have the support they need," read a statement from the company's spokesperson.
“As police have stated, this is a very complex matter and the investigation is ongoing," the spokesperson added.
