Police arrest teacher for allegedly 'touching,' 'making out' with 11-year-old student — just months before her wedding

A Wisconsin teacher was arrested this week over allegations that she engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a 5th-grade student.

Police arrested 24-year-old Madison Bergmann, a teacher at River Crest Elementary in Hudson, Wisconsin, on Wednesday after receiving information "regarding inappropriate conduct between a current teacher and a 5th grade student," according to WCCO-TV.

That information came from the 11-year-old student's parents, who had discovered evidence of the inappropriate relationship from text messages between their son and Bergmann. Police said the text messages included details about the alleged relationship, which included "kissing, touching, and making out," according to KARE-TV.

The parents brought the evidence to school administrators on Wednesday, who immediately involved police.

Upon investigation, police discovered more evidence. WCCO reported:

Inside Bergmann's backpack, an officer reports they found a folder with the victim's name on it containing many handwritten notes. The victim later told police that he and Bergmann would write each other notes throughout the day. Many of the letters talk about the two kissing each other, court documents say.



In one of the letters, Bergmann allegedly wrote, "One of my cousins is in the 5th grade and I can't imagine a man talking to her how we talk. I know we have a special relationship and I do love you more than anyone in the world but I have to be the adult here and stop."

When police questioned Bergmann, she told them the student's mother had given her the 11-year-old's phone number when she accompanied them on a ski trip over winter break, KARE reported.

But when police asked Bergmann about the evidence, she invoked her right not to speak further.

"Learning about a school staff member and alleged inappropriate conduct that breaches trust is deeply troubling for all of us," school officials said in a statement. "We understand the gravity of this situation and are committed to providing the necessary support for any child who may be impacted."

Bergmann faces one count of first-degree child sexual assault. She was released from jail on $25,000 signature bond. She will be back in court later this month.

Per the conditions of her release, Bergmann has to wear a GPS-monitoring device, and she is barred from having contact with the victim or any other person under the age of 18.

A wedding website shows that Bergmann is engaged, and her wedding date was set for the end of July — less than three months from now.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!