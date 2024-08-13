WNBA player sues league, former team for discrimination and retaliation after she told them she was pregnant

Three-time WNBA All-Star, WNBA champion, and Olympic medalist Dearica Hamby has sued the WNBA and her former team, the Las Vegas Aces, alleging she was discriminated against after she revealed she was pregnant.

Hamby said in a lawsuit that after she publicly announced that she was pregnant with her second child, she "experienced notable changes in the way she was treated by Las Vegas Aces staff."

The lawsuit claimed that when Hamby had re-signed with the Aces, the team agreed to certain stipulations that included covering the private school tuition costs of Hamby's daughter, by way of a "donation" to the child's school.



As well, the team allegedly agreed to allow Hamby to use team-provided housing accommodations.

'Every potential mother in the league is now on notice that childbirth could change their career prospects overnight.'

Hamby's lawsuit alleged that the team, its general manager, and president beat around the bush in terms of the donation and told Hamby they were "working on it."

Hamby also alleged that she was told to vacate the team-provided housing without reason.

The basketball star also claimed that Las Vegas coach Becky Hammon accused her on a phone call of "not taking proper precautions not to get pregnant."

The coach also allegedly questioned the player's "commitment and dedication to the team" and labeled her as a "question mark" on the squad.

Other accusations allegedly included that Hamby knew she was pregnant when she signed her new contract and that the staff felt she would get pregnant a third time.

The WNBA itself responded to the lawsuit by simply saying, "We are aware of today's legal filing and are reviewing the complaint."

WNBA Players Association executive director Terri Carmichael Jackson responded to the lawsuit as well and assured the public that "becoming a parent" does not mean the end of a WNBA player's career.

"Obviously, these protections did not change the nature of this business. Any team can trade any player for any legitimate reason or no reason at all. But that reason can never be on the basis of race, gender, sexual orientation, parental status, or pregnancy status."

About six months after her contract extension, Hamby was traded to the Los Angeles Sparks.

Coach Hammon said months after the trade that the decision to move Hamby was made to "get three bodies in her one contract, and we wanted to get three more people in."



"I think it's very evident [by] who we signed on why we made the move," she added, according to the Associated Press.

The comments came as questions arose surrounding the reason Hamby was traded and whether or not it stemmed from her pregnancy. In fact, the WNBA suspended Hammon in May 2023 for two games after Hamby claimed she had been bullied and manipulated due to her pregnancy, the AP also said.

The WNBA did not disclose the details about the suspension but said Hammon did violate league and team policies related to "respect in the workplace."

Hamby's attorney, however, claimed that the Aces "exiled" Hamby for "becoming pregnant and the WNBA responded with a light tap on the wrist."

"Every potential mother in the league is now on notice that childbirth could change their career prospects overnight. That can't be right in one of the most prosperous and dynamic women's professional sports leagues in America," the attorney added.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!