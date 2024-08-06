Colin Kaepernick's next act: Big Tech-funded AI comic book mogul, but will anyone care?

NFL quarterback turned activist Colin Kaepernick has launched an artificial intelligence-based platform for creating comic books and graphic novels.

The platform, called Lumi, said it allows artists to skip over gatekeepers, high production costs, and production timelines within the comic book and graphic novel industry. Lumi is led by Kaepernick and venture capital firm Seven Seven Six, a company that boasts dozens of startups in its portfolio.

"By leveraging advanced AI tools, Lumi enhances the creative process, allowing creators to focus on bringing their stories to life, while the platform handles all of the logistics," the company said in a press release.

The platform can turn "any creator into Disney," it claimed.

'It's unclear what gatekeepers Mr. Kaepernick is referring to since he had a lucrative deal with Netflix for a show no one seemed to like.'

Kaepernick transitioned into left-wing activism after kneeling during the national anthem at NFL games following losing the starting quarterback position on the San Francisco 49ers. He made vague claims of oppression and has since enjoyed several high-profile endorsement deals while allegedly also feigning attempts to return to the NFL.

As such, the Lumi press release was not without activist language.

"Lumi aims to open the funnel, enabling anyone to access storytelling superpowers, ultimately fostering a more inclusive and equitable world," the company wrote.

Funding has also come from unnamed tech executives from social media platform Meta and rapper Chamillionaire. Perhaps most notably, tech company Contextual AI has also thrown its hat in the ring after securing $80 million of its own. It is unclear, however, to what degree any technology from Contextual AI will be used for Lumi.

"Lumi addresses an unnecessary dependency on gatekeepers that slows creators down," Kaepernick said. "This allows creators to get back to what they ultimately want to do: create . The platform empowers creators to work freely and independently, deciding when and how they want to collaborate with others. This independence is crucial for fostering a vibrant and diverse creative ecosystem."



While the platform potentially leads to a faster end product, it certainly leapfrogs many artists along the way in an industry already suffering.

"I think this is sad because it cuts out all of the talented artists, actors, and talent that create stories and replace them with soulless AI," Return's managing editor, Peter Gietl, remarked.

"It's unclear what gatekeepers Mr. Kaepernick is referring to since he had a lucrative deal with Netflix for a show no one seemed to like. It remains to be seen whether AI-created art will resonate with an audience; it hasn't so far, but I think it is possible a talented person could use these tools to create great art," Gietl added.

Blaze News previously spoke with musicians regarding AI-generated music who overwhelmingly stated that any type of AI-based artform is likely to lack a human touch that resonates with audiences.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!