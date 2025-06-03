An artificial intelligence video company released eerily realistic video content poking fun at the modern world of social media influencers.

Described as "brilliant and depressing," the video from the Dor Brothers utilized Google's Veo 3 AI model to generate a video about a terrorist attack, complete with mock coverage from over-the-top social media creators who are the spit and image of real life.

'Men literally destroy everything, and my girls need to stop being so soft with these basic losers.'

Race activists, fitness influencers, and cryptocurrency pushers were all targets of the hyper-realistic video that mocked the shallowness and vapid personalities of a stereotypical online character.

"OMG, people. The world is ending. Are you seeing this? This is actually so exciting," an AI-generated woman said, recording herself in an active war zone.

A would-be relationship guru then popped up to say, "Like, it would totally be better if we ran it. You know? Men literally destroy everything, and my girls need to stop being so soft with these basic losers."

The video then turned to a cryptocurrency influencer: a muscular man in his car, with a Bitcoin button on his shirt — typically referred to as a crypto bro — encouraging followers to capitalize on the disaster by buying stocks while they are low.

"Guys, this collapse is literally the perfect dip. I'm buying more right now."

As fitness influencers tell followers "the world collapses when men stop lifting" and streamers tell donors to send money for a boat before they drown in a flood, the only differentiators between the footage and real life appeared to be unusually smooth skin and the occasional tooth or hand glitch.

The audio also still needed to be tinkered with, but videos have circulated from other studios, or perhaps prompt-writing sources, that showed equally as impressive work with Google's AI models.

These videos, which are separated from reality along a razor-thin line, are only the tip of the iceberg, according to Return's Peter Gietl.

"The video is funny in how it skewers a generation of 'influencers' who've somehow been able to turn wars, natural disasters, and race riots into content for their audience," Gietl said. "Perhaps the most disturbing aspect is despite being hyper-realistic, it's at least one or two generations behind the latest videos in terms of blurring the lines between AI videos and reality."

As scary as the renders may be, the Dor Brothers did seem particularly adept at mimicking the mind of an influencer, particularly with their race and gender activist character.

"Even as the world burns, my struggle for visibility and acceptance continues," a female character with multicolored hair said. "This is exactly why representation matters now more than ever."

