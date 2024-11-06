Are you engaging with real people? The zombie internet exposed

When most people think about the internet, they imagine a vast, interconnected world where ideas flow freely, communities form, and individuals from across the globe can engage in open dialogue. But what if much of that engagement is an illusion — an elaborate stage filled with actors that aren't even human? The dead internet theory, a concept that has gained traction in recent years, suggests that much of what we see online is generated by bots, automated systems, and fake accounts, thereby creating an environment that is less human than ever before. But this characterization is misleading. To think of the internet as “dead” is to assume that these artificial actors exist in a state of passive listlessness, merely filling space. In reality, these bots and fake accounts serve a distinct purpose driven by the agendas of governments and other powerful institutions. This active, strategic manipulation calls for a new term: the zombie internet theory. Like zombies, these entities may seem lifeless, but forces with specific goals in mind animate them.

As the line between genuine and artificial online interactions becomes increasingly blurred, public trust in information continues to erode.

Dead vs. zombie: The active manipulation of online discourse

The dead internet theory emerged as a response to the growing sense that the internet had lost its early organic nature, with many users believing that bots and automated systems had taken over the organic conversations that once thrived online. Imperva, a U.S.-based cybersecurity company, releases an annual report tracking bot traffic online. Imperva’s 2024 Bad Bot Report revealed almost 50% of internet traffic comes from “non-human sources.” This issue is only expected to worsen as AI technology advances. Yet the term “dead” fails to capture what is really happening. The zombie internet theory suggests a more complex reality — one in which these bots are not merely filling digital space but are tools wielded by those who aim to shape public perception.

Unlike the passivity implied by the dead internet theory, the zombie internet theory recognizes that behind each seemingly lifeless account is an actor — often a state or a politically motivated group — using these tools to push a narrative, disrupt democratic processes, or control the flow of information. Rather than a chaotic, lifeless space, the internet is more akin to a controlled experiment, where the invisible hands of power quietly steer the dialogue.

Governments and their digital puppet shows

Russia's disinformation machines

Russia has long been known for its sophisticated use of digital propaganda, particularly through operations like the Internet Research Agency. The IRA’s activities, including widespread disinformation campaigns during the 2016 U.S. elections, demonstrated how bots and fake accounts can flood online discussions, creating the illusion of popular support or opposition to specific topics. These campaigns are not random; they are strategically aimed at sowing division and mistrust in Western democracies.

China's 50 Cent Army and online censorship

China has developed its own methods for shaping online discourse. A 2021 report published by the International Federation of Journalists details how the Chinese Communist Party uses an extensive media infrastructure to shape narratives on a global scale. One aspect of this strategy is to employ tens of thousands of people to “[seed] geopolitical narratives favourable to China’s Communist Party” on popular sites like X, Facebook, and Google. These strategies aren’t necessarily new either. Past investigations suggest the CCP has been actively manipulating the internet as early as 2005 with the use of the “50 Cent Army,” a group of paid internet users who promote pro-CCP narratives and drown out dissenting voices. Beyond its borders, China also engages in efforts to control the narrative around sensitive issues like Taiwan, Hong Kong, and the Uyghur crisis. These efforts illustrate how fake accounts are used not just to inflate support but to suppress voices that challenge the official narrative.

Manipulation by the United States and its allies

Other examples of this sort of government-coordinated manipulation include Iran, North Korea, Saudi Arabia, and many others. However, it's not just authoritarian regimes that use bots and fake accounts to shape online narratives. The United States and its Western allies have also engaged in digital campaigns to influence opinions, often under the guise of countering disinformation. Whether through targeted advertising, strategic partnerships with tech companies, or subtle influence campaigns, Western nations have used the internet as a tool for both diplomacy and disruption. Documents leaked by Edward Snowden revealed the intelligence communities of Western governments have also engaged in online information (and disinformation) campaigns around the world. The aim here is surely justified by the idea that these efforts support democratic values, but the methods are eerily similar to those used by the very adversaries they aim to counter.

Why this matters: The real stakes of a zombie internet

The implications of a zombie internet are profound. As the line between genuine and artificial online interactions becomes increasingly blurred, public trust in information continues to erode. When an individual cannot distinguish between the opinions of fellow citizens and those of a bot army, it becomes nearly impossible to have a meaningful public discourse. This eroded trust is especially dangerous during elections as it allows bad actors to sway public opinion or question the legitimacy of democratic processes.

Moreover, the internet has become a battleground for geopolitical influence. Each country’s efforts to shape the online environment are part of a larger struggle to control the global narrative. Whether through disinformation campaigns or the censorship of dissenting voices, the Zombie Internet has become a space where digital battles are fought — and where the victims are often ordinary users who just want to be informed.

The zombie internet theory is not just a rebranding of the dead internet theory but a necessary reframing highlighting the concerted efforts behind online manipulation. Recognizing this difference is crucial, shifting the focus from lamenting a lifeless internet to understanding the forces shaping our digital lives. If the internet is to be reclaimed for the living — for genuine, human interaction — then greater transparency, digital literacy, and accountability must become priorities. The question is not whether the internet is dead or alive but whether we are willing to see the strings behind the digital puppets and act accordingly.