Whistleblower exposes UK prime minister's plan to 'Kill Musk's Twitter'

A whistleblower revealed that a nonprofit focusing on "digital hate" has a stated goal to destroy Elon Musk's X platform.

Leaked documents show that the Center for Countering Digital Hate, a U.S. nonprofit and British charity, have an internal goal to "Kill Musk's Twitter."

Images from January, March, and October 2024 list "Kill Musk's Twitter" as an annual priority. Other priorities included "advertising focus," "Trigger EU & UK regulatory action," and "Progress towards change in USA."

Reporters Paul Thacker and Matt Taibbi posted other screenshots revealing the nonprofit was hoping to discuss policy with Sen. Amy Klobuchar's team and to seek "a quote/press release endorsement" from her. The document showed the nonprofit already had a meeting set up with the senator's team.

According to Thacker, the nonprofit held a private conference with a group of liberal representatives who were organizing against Musk.

Guests included members of the Joe Biden administration, Congressman Adam Schiff's office, Biden State Department officials, Canadian Member of Parliament Peter Julian, and Media Matters for America.

In response to the report, Musk simply stated, "This is war."

'Boycott all advertisers on Twitter. Mute all ads.'

The nonprofit uses Musk to garner donations in a few locations on its website; on its homepage, the organization cites a legal victory against the entrepreneur, claiming it is "working to hold social media giants accountable."

"Fighting Elon Musk's lawsuit has cost us thousands of dollars. ... Help us get back on track," the nonprofit wrote.



The CCDH openly states that platforms like X "and their owners" must be "held accountable for enabling the spread of hate and misinformation."



In fact, one of its alleged cohorts is Peter Julian, who recently called for "all advertisers" on X to be boycotted.

"Boycott all advertisers on Twitter. Mute all ads. Let's end the nightmare that is an far right extremist hate speech billionaire controlling this social media platform," Julian wrote.

Along with blatantly going after X's advertisers, the CCDH pushes a series of campaigns surrounding vague claims of online hate and misinformation and then complains when posts are not taken down.

One of its campaigns, titled "X Content Moderation Failure," argues that Musk's platform has failed to delete "hateful posts." It alleged that 86% of the posts flagged were still not removed within a week of reporting them.

The company says it also "found dozens of advertisements for household brands, such as Apple and Disney, appearing next to hate speech."

Its "abusing women in politics" report complains that the company found "1,000 abusive comments targeting women politicians running for office" on Instagram.

The company then said that Meta "had taken no action against 926 of these hateful comments."

The CCDH also accuses platforms of harboring climate disinformation and says that "content producers profit by spreading new forms of climate denial."

The nonprofit goes on to claim it is part of the "sensible majority" that seeks to avert a "climate catastrophe" but is stymied by having to deal with a large swath of disinformation that is designed to delay its actions to save the planet.

