Fighting media corruption: movie star Matthew Marsden explores cancel culture's impact

The media landscape has changed dramatically with the emergence of the 24-hour news cycle and the internet. Several problems have arisen like never before, including an over-saturation of information and decreased audience attention spans. What’s more, the media has grown increasingly biased and hostile to dissident views, working to shape the way people think and act. What can be done to break out of this constant immersion in this environment?

On “Zero Hour,” Matthew Marsden — actor, singer, and producer — sat down with James Poulos to discuss the media landscape and cancel culture.

Marsden and Poulos discussed the COVID-19 vaccines and their coverage by the media. Despite evidence to the contrary, the media didn’t change its stance on pushing for the vaccine. It also tried to discredit and silence opposition, which reveals a difference between the media and conservatives: “What’s fatal to us conservatives is not knowing the truth. ... They don’t [care]. ... For them, it’s fatal to be wrong.” COVID was just one example of this trend: “They will come after you and try to destroy you if you don’t say the right thing.”

They also talked about the media’s politicization: “The problem with not having a fair media, an objective media, is now, everything’s muddled. ... It’s become so politicized that we just don’t know any more, and that’s a real loss.”

Concerning cancel culture, Marsden urges everyone to slow down and use caution in making judgments against people in the news: “Wait a minute, we have to take all of this into consideration. ... You would hate to be the victim of something and have it be dismissed; conversely, you’d hate to be the guy that was falsely accused.”

