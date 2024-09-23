Gavin Newsom defends AI censorship laws, says Elon Musk’s criticism 'hurts democracy'

California Governor Gavin Newsom suggested that X owner Elon Musk doesn't understand his state's new laws surrounding election-related content restrictions.

The new legislation, the Defending Democracy from Deepfake Deception Act of 2024, was signed into law in mid-September.

The bill's digest said the law prohibits any person or entity from distributing deceptive audio or visual media about a candidate for elected office within 60 days of the election if it intends to "injure the candidate’s reputation or to deceive a voter into voting for or against the candidate. "

The law also requires any "large online platform" to block deceptive content before and after an election.

These new rules could require censorship of memes or images containing AI-generated material about a candidate or the upcoming election.

'We believe in truth and trust.'

Newsom was asked about the law during a recent press conference and alluded to the idea that Musk didn't comprehend the legislation.



"I think Mr. Musk has missed the punchline," Newsom said in a clip uploaded to X. "Parody is still alive and well in California, but deepfakes and manipulations of elections ... that hurts democracy and the integrity of the system and trust."

Governor Newsom went on, "We believe in truth and trust, and I think this law is sound and will be upheld in the courts,"



A reporter then asked if Newsom intends to "seek legal action" against Musk through the new law.

"The law asserts that many can seek injunction relief," Newsom replied, largely avoiding a direct answer.

He added that he hasn't had a chance to review any specific lawsuits.

Musk responded to the video of Newsom by simply stating, "amazing."

Actor Randy Quaid also responded by insulting the California politician.

"My god he is stupid!" Quaid wrote.

Newsom was likely referring to a lawsuit against the state from content creator Christopher Kohls, who goes by the name Mr. Reagan. Kohls posted an AI-manipulated parody video about the Kamala Harris campaign in July, which has been viewed over 77 million times.

At the time, Newsom chimed in though X account, saying "You can no longer knowingly distribute an ad or other election communications that contain materially deceptive content -- including deepfakes."

Kohls' lawsuit argues, however, that California is "flagrantly" using state power to "force private social media companies to censor private citizens’ speech by purging election-related AI-generated content."

Under the California law, platforms are required to develop reporting procedures for California residents so that they can flag any content that "has not been blocked or labeled in compliance with the act."

Ian Miles Cheong, who posted the video of Newsom's recent press conference, told Blaze News that the governor must think his constituents are inept if they are to accept such laws.

"The onus is still on [viewers] to check the facts and not believe everything they see on their screens. Newsom is not their nanny and should stop acting like he is," Cheong added.



