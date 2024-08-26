French President Macron defends arrest of Telegram founder while head of Rumble says he has fled Europe

The French government is facing criticism from free speech advocates after the CEO of Telegram was arrested and the head of Rumble said he fled Europe out of caution.

Pavel Durov is known as the billionaire founder of the encrypted private messaging app Telegram that has become one of the most downloaded apps in the world and is especially popular in Russia. After local reports indicated that Durov had been arrested, authorities were accused of trying to stamp out free speech.

'Darkness is descending fast on the formerly free world.'

On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed the arrest but denied the accusations that the government is acting unjustly.

"I have seen false information regarding France following the arrest of Pavel Durov," he wrote in English on social media.

"France is deeply committed to freedom of expression and communication, to innovation, and to the spirit of entrepreneurship. It will remain so," he said in part.

"The arrest of the president of Telegram on French soil took place as part of an ongoing judicial investigation. It is in no way a political decision. It is up to the judges to rule on the matter."

Macron offered few details about what charges Durov might face, and the French authorities have been very secretive about why the investigation justified the Russian-born founder's arrest. Vague statements from police indicate that it may have to do with potential lack of moderation on the platform and criminal acts committed on the app.

'Rumble will not stand for this behavior.'

Chris Pavlovski, the CEO of the video-sharing application Rumble, responded to Durov's arrest by fleeing Europe as a precaution against his possible arrest.

"I’m a little late to this, but for good reason — I’ve just safely departed from Europe," wrote Pavlovski on social media Sunday.

"Rumble will not stand for this behavior and will use every legal means available to fight for freedom of expression, a universal human right. We are currently fighting in the courts of France, and we hope for Pavel Durov’s immediate release."

In a separate statement Monday, he responded to Macron's defense of the arrest.

"When you say you are committed to freedom of expression, you are lying. We have a letter from France that proves this, without a doubt. We had to shutdown [sic] Rumble in France because you have NO committment [sic] to freedom of expression," Pavlovski wrote.

Among those criticizing France was former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

"Pavel Durov left Russia when the government tried to control his social media company, Telegram. But in the end, it wasn’t Putin who arrested him for allowing the public to exercise free speech. It was a western country, a Biden administration ally and enthusiastic NATO member, that locked him away," Carlson said Saturday on social media.

"Pavel Durov sits in a French jail tonight, a living warning to any platform owner who refuses to censor the truth at the behest of governments and intel agencies. Darkness is descending fast on the formerly free world," he added.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!