Data analysis unmasks possible CCP and Iranian influence over left-wing activist groups

An investigation by the Oversight Project linked visitors of left-wing activist group headquarters to the Chinese government and Iran.

The Oversight Project is a right-wing advocacy group that has contributed to lawsuits against former President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, among others.

In data dump on X, the organization placed visitors of two activist groups in San Francisco to multiple locations in Iran and a Chinese consulate stateside.

'The only solution to the deepening crisis of capitalism is the socialist transformation of society.'

The Oversight Project sifted through ad data from devices belonging to visitors of the headquarters of two groups: the Party for Socialism and Liberation, and Act Now to Stop War and End Racism, aka ANSWER.

Data from visitors of the San Francisco headquarters, which the Oversight Project alleged hosts both groups, included one device that visited the activists' location twice in a year and a half — while having also visited Iran, with a whopping 213 data points across the country.

The right-wing group said the data "strongly supports that the device was in Iran" and not faking its location, which could be accomplished through the use of a VPN, for example.

The Oversight Project also found connecting data from the left-wing headquarters to the nearby Chinese consulate.

RELATED: Pete Hegseth obliterates media over leaked assessment of US strike on Iran





"Another device had data points at the ANSWER/PSL location and at a building next door" and "also had 58 data points in the San Francisco consulate of the People's Republic of China," the Oversight Project wrote on X.

The Oversight Project described the activist groups as "central to street resistance," while claiming they are "allegedly funded by a CCP propagandist."

On their About page, the Party for Socialism and Liberation says it believes "the only solution to the deepening crisis of capitalism is the socialist transformation of society."

The group also includes guidance for those who are facing deportation at the hands of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, part of a campaign called "Don't Open for ICE."

"One of the most important things to remember is to refuse to open the door unless ICE has a signed warrant from a judge," the organization says.

At the same time, ANSWER boasts a near 25-year history of organizing protests and says it fights against "racist and religious profiling," advocates "immigrant and workers' rights," and supports "economic and social justice for all."

RELATED: China's greatest export isn’t steel — it’s industrial theft

The Consulate General of the People's Republic of China in San Francisco, California, on July 23, 2020. Photo by PHILIP PACHECO/AFP via Getty Images

The Consulate General of the People's Republic of China, located at 1450 Laguna Street in San Francisco, is about a 20-minute drive from ANSWER's publicly listed headquarters in the city at 2969 Mission Street. It is not clear, however, that ANSWER and PSL officially operate out of the same location, as the Oversight Project claimed.

Blaze News reached out to both ANSWER and the PSL and asked if they have received any monetary support from Iranian or Chinese entities, or if they have had contact with officials from other countries in any capacity. Neither answered.

This article will be updated with any applicable replies.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

