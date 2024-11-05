The British are colluding! Harris relies on UK censorship operation to target election speech

According to a post by America First Legal on X, a U.K.-based organization is using its U.S. and Biden-Harris influence to silence Americans and end their right to free speech. The organization is called the Center for Countering Digital Hate, and in its short existence, it has a colorful history of interfering with free speech both in the U.K. and in the U.S.

To name just one notable example from the past, CCDH is infamous for its “direct involvement in online censorship” in the “affair around the ‘naming and shaming’ of the supposed Covid ‘Disinformation Dozen.’” This, according to AFL’s X post, involved CCDH “explicitly calling for these Americans, including [Robert F. Kennedy Jr.], to be de-platformed.”

We only need to look across the pond to the UK to see our future if we don’t stand up against these flagrant attacks on our liberties now.

However, it has come to light that CCDH may also be attempting to censor free speech more recently. New documents have come to light that allegedly the U.K. and U.S. branches of CCDH have been colluding to censor free speech. The internal documents include some damning statements, yet there is a deeper issue for which America First Legal is demanding an investigation.

America First Legal requested the Center for Countering Digital Hate to be investigated under the Foreign Agents Registration Act due to its alleged ties to U.K. political actors. The request asks the FARA Unit to investigate the U.S. branch of CCDH and members of its board and leadership “to determine whether they must register as agents of foreign principals, including the UK Labour Party and the Center for Countering Digital Hate Ltd. (‘CCDH UK’), due to their coordinated efforts to censor American citizens’ speech and interfere with our elections.”

The document names Simon Clark, Imran Ahmed, and Thomas Conrad Brookes, among others, as the people to be investigated in this FARA request.

As the request establishes, CCDH U.K. and the U.K. Labour Party are both considered FARA foreign principals. AFL explains that U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who is a member of the U.K. Labour Party, “has clashed with Elon Musk over X,” presumably over free speech issues on social media.

The letter continues: “CCDH UK shares an address with ‘Labour Together,’ a think tank associated with the UK Labour Party.” At this juncture, among others, there is a connection to the U.S. influence: “Labour Together’s chief executive, Jonathan Ashmorth, met with Kamala Harris’s campaign at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago to advise them on policy issues ahead of the general election.” CCDH has been called Labour Together’s “messaging vehicle” by some people, including Matt Taibbi. CCDH also claims credit for demonetizing news outlets that “allegedly published ‘fake news’” in the U.K.

AFL’s main argument is that the “CCDH UK has enlisted CCDH US and members of its board and Leadership Team to advocate for similar censorship policies in the United States, apparently to combat and change America’s culture of free speech to advance the UK Labour Party’s political and social agenda.” There is also little to no separation between the two branches: “CCDH US and CCDH UK share the same mission and reporting chain of command.”

Because of the lack of material separation in leadership, organization, and mission, and because it “acts as an agent for CCDH UK and the UK Labour Party, [CCDH US] appears to be required to register as an agent of a foreign principal under FARA.”

According to recently leaked documents, CCDH U.S.’ agenda includes several political activities in line with and on behalf of foreign principles. For example, the “Annual Priorities” included “Kill Musk’s Twitter,” “Advertising focus,” “Trigger EU & UK regulatory action,” and “Progress towards change in USA.”

This agenda aligns with its past actions and is grounds for the charge of political action on behalf of a foreign principal: “CCDH US has attempted to influence the Federal and State governments of the United States policies regarding [censorship] on social media platforms.”

The CCDH and U.K. Labour Party are actively involved in pushing censorship in the United States. Americans’ right to free speech is being assaulted at the highest levels of government. American First Legal is standing up against this blatant attack on our First Amendment Rights, but there is no guarantee that this election interference and censorship will end. We only need to look across the pond to the U.K. to see our future if we don’t stand up against these flagrant attacks on our liberties now.

