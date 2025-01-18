The eight coolest gadgets from the Consumer Electronics Show

Another year's Consumer Electronics Show has come and gone, and CES 2025 did not disappoint. From futuristic electric vehicles to smart lawnmowers and vacuums, from the latest specs on earbuds to bendable gaming monitors, this show had something for everyone.

Honda O Series

While CES isn’t primarily a car show, Honda certainly still surprised everyone with its debut of its EV prototypes, 0 Series. Honda presented two prototypes at the event: the Honda 0 Saloon and the Honda 0 SUV. Honda unveiled these new vehicles, developed with the intention of making the future of cars “thin, light, and wise,” along with its new operating system, ASIMO OS. This OS allows for the further development of an “eyes-off function.” Models are expected to come to market in 2026.

Asus Zenbook A14

Image Courtesy of ASUS

The Asus Zenbook A14 made waves at the event for multiple reasons. The specs speak for themselves: a Snapdragon X series processor, a 14” FHD 60Hz OLED display, and an extra-long battery life. Perhaps even more impressive is the AI integration in this laptop as a Copilot+PC machine, boasting of up to 45 TOPS NPU. Many reviewers speculated that this offering from ASUS may be edging the Macbook Air out of its prime position as a lightweight laptop option, weighing less than one kilogram owing to its light and durable material, ceraluminum.

LG UltraGear OLED bendable gaming monitor

Image ccourtesy of LG

LG likewise set some precedents at this year's convention. It showcased the world’s first “bendable” monitor, the LG UltraGear OLED bendable gaming monitor. This 5K2K resolution monitor boasts a 21:9 aspect ratio and customizable display settings on its 45-inch screen. It can bend from a flat screen to a 900R curvature. The GX9 Series is already available on the market.

Panasonic Technics EAH-AZ100 earbuds

Image Courtesy of Panasonic

The Panasonic Technics EAH-AZ100 earbuds won some accolades for their features and premium design. These features include “Voice Focus AI,” adaptive noise canceling, and one-touch conversation mode. These provide an immersive experience with seamless transitions between phone calls and speaking to people in person. Further, Panasonic introduced its proprietary “Magnetic Fluid Driver,” which it claims provides the “most authentic, balanced audio.” Launched on January 7 and available in silver and black, these true wireless earbuds come with the premium price tag of $299.99.

Razer’s Project Arielle

Image courtesy of Razer

Razer introduced its prototype gaming chair, Project Arielle, combining the breathable mesh design of earlier models with a heating and cooling system. The bladeless heating system can heat the chair to 30 degrees Celsius, and the cooling system can lower the temperature up to five degrees. Both are easily accessible on the side of the chair. With three distinct designs, this prototype promises to revolutionize any gamer’s experience.

Roborock Saros Z70

Image Courtesy of Roborock

Roborock unveiled the world’s first smart vacuum with a robotic arm. This arm can pick up small objects rather than remove them. Powered by AI, this vacuum cleaner recognizes dozens of objects, and the app allows for additional customization. At roughly three inches tall, this design is one of the sleekest on the market.

Manmotion robot lawnmowers

Image Courtesy of Manmotion

Manmotion introduced its latest product line of electric lawnmowers with AI capabilities. The company unveiled its new Ultra Sense AI Vision system along with two new AI lawn mowers series, the LUBA mini AWD series and YUKA mini series. These lawnmowers have mapping technologies that keep the lawnmower in a certain range, all while avoiding obstacles like pools and flower beds. They can return to their charging stations independently and have a removable battery, so this is a hassle-free upgrade. These new product lines are available for preorder, with sales starting in March.

Kirin Electric Salt Spoon

Image Courtesy of Kirin Holdings

No CES list would be complete without an honorable mention of the Kirin Electric Salt Spoon. The idea behind it is to make low-sodium food taste saltier by adding an electric current from the spoon when it hits your mouth. The Japanese company’s product is only available in Japan at the moment, but Kirin brought some samples for CES attendees to test. A reporter from Mashable tested the large spoon at the event. While he understandably struggled to use the awkward spoon, he ultimately concluded that the spoon did in fact work in making his soup taste saltier.

These are just some of the best products from this year’s Consumer Electronics Show. There were many other innovative products at the event. This all goes to show that this will be an especially exciting year for the future of tech.