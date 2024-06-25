Trump’s new tech support shows Bitcoin needs America

Almost three years ago, I wrote in the New York Times that Bitcoin could redeem an America gone off the rails:

Through its recent legal threat against Coinbase’s new interest-bearing cryptocurrency account program, the Securities and Exchange Commission has created a stir. … Deviate, and you are shut down. This is the un-American logic of the social credit system being imposed on us. … Bitcoin and similar cryptocurrencies can free ordinary Americans from the financial and psychological discipline and punishment at the core of this system of control.

Three years ago, I began working to help people understand that America needed Bitcoin. Now, the time is ripe for elite technologists and everyday citizens to understand that Bitcoin needs America.

I called then – and I’ve been calling ever since – for states “to become broad legal sanctuaries” for digital rights. “Americans need Bitcoin and the like in order to take back their destinies in the digital world instead of entrusting it to more private or public sector overlords.”

Vindication for this call to action has been slow. But thanks to Donald Trump, this week, it’s here. The former president’s stubborn resistance to the Biden regime’s lawfare has inspired a growing share of leading technologists to come out publicly as Trump supporters.

Had Trump thrown in the towel, those techies would likely have resigned themselves to four more years of the Biden borg’s woke war on the digital rights implicit in our First, Second, and Fourth Amendments: free speech, free association, the keeping and bearing of basic defensive tools, and freedom from warrantless surveillance and seizure.

That’s why Bitcoin is the linchpin of the tech-Trump nexus. While most cutting-edge technologies, like AI, remain far from ordinary Americans’ reach and understanding, Bitcoin is fundamentally different. It’s ready, right now, for regular people to use – not just collect in a Wall Street-approved and controlled account – as a medium of exchange, one free from control by overseers hostile to our way of life, our constitutional form of government, and even our humanity itself.

As Coinbase cofounder and CEO Brian Armstrong posted this week on X, “Bitcoin is an important check and balance on inflation and deficit spending. It may extend the American experiment, and western civilization along with it. Owning Bitcoin is pro-America.”

Bitcoin is like nothing else in tech or in politics – a unique weapon we can wield together to bring America back from the brink. And with Trump’s embrace of it, technologists unwilling to join the Biden borg are ready to hug Trump back.

Now is the time for the next, crucial step: getting everyday people involved by the multimillions. The public needs to hear from strong pro-Trump tech leaders that Bitcoin isn’t about getting rich quick off of dollar-denominated speculation; it’s about reclaiming our country’s destiny from control by a woke supercomputer. Buying Bitcoin is great, but it isn’t enough. Since the Founding, Americans have agreed that real wealth is useful – and that honest use toward healthy ends generates true wealth. That’s why millions and millions of Americans need to be using Bitcoin as it was designed: to bend our vast computational resources to serve what’s best and most sacred about us and our lives, not collectivist ideologies or globalist fever dreams.

Our mix of fierce devotion to liberty and living faith in the living God might be under siege, but it's still at a critical mass sorely lacking in other parts of the world. That means we have a special opportunity and obligation to imbue Bitcoin with our uniquely dynamic spiritual life. Without it, without us, Bitcoin is sadly destined to become the biggest tech tool in a global box already overflowing with algorithms and automation, forces that have no inherent reason to care about us as living beings, much less as creatures lovingly made in the image of God.

Our mix of fierce devotion to liberty and living faith in the living God might be under siege, but it’s still at a critical mass sorely lacking in other parts of the world. That means we have a special opportunity and obligation to imbue Bitcoin with our uniquely dynamic spiritual life. Without it, without us, Bitcoin is sadly destined to become the biggest tech tool in a global box already overflowing with algorithms and automation, forces that have no inherent reason to care about us as living beings, much less as creatures lovingly made in the image of God.

We can’t let Bitcoin become what the Borg wants: just another set of numbers to which our biomass must conform. For Bitcoin to redeem America, the American people must redeem Bitcoin. That’s the message Trump and his tech supporters must rally the country around – to secure victory for us all.