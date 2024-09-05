Why Democrats are crushing democracy: The billion-dollar scam behind blue cities

What explains the Democrats’ anti-democratic turn?

The underlying issue is that "democratic" governments are actually wildly democratically unpopular.

Basically, Washington, D.C., and its Western European satellite states would not retain control — or the ability to steal as much money from their people — if they allowed truly free speech and free markets.

Blues are getting innocent people, largely minorities, addicted to drugs in order to make money for their NGOs. They're also letting innocent people get attacked on the streets. Blues are befouling their own neighborhoods for a quick buck. This is genuinely evil behavior.

And that's why they've become so anti-democratic:

Building one-party states (e.g., California)

Faking the news (e.g., Russiagate)

Censoring the internet (e.g., Hunter Biden story)

Show trials of political opposition (e.g., Trump)

Weaponizing commercial law (e.g., Elon Musk and Delaware)

Arresting tech founders (e.g., France)

Imprisoning people for tweets (e.g., U.K.)

Blowing up Nord Stream, then covering it up

Funding COVID-19, then hiding that too

Fomenting war and cold war everywhere

The list goes on and on. This is also why they blather so much about democracy. Censoring the Hunter Biden story during the 2020 election shows they're about as genuinely "democratic" as the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Indeed, communist states also called themselves democratic repeatedly for very similar reasons. Just as "communism" meant one-party rule by the Communist Party, this type of "democracy" just means one-party rule by the Democratic Party — or the Democrats' wholly owned blue subsidiaries in places like the U.K. and France.

To prove it, ask a partisan Democrat if he would push for actual democracy in the sense of competitive multiparty elections. Of course not — if Democrats reduced gerrymandering, they might elect a Republican! And that of course would be an attack on "democracy." Thus does the epistemic loop close.

Anyway, the whole point of Western anti-democracy is to frustrate the democratic voice of the people in favor of one-party control by an illegitimate, parasitic regime. But why?

Why do Blues care about control so much? Are they simply sadists who want to see the streets of their own capitals covered in filth while innocents are assaulted by criminals?

That's surely part of it. Another huge part is that Blues are more interested in stealing money from people via $100 billion trains to nowhere than in any kind of genuine public service. And that is why they will fight so bitterly to retain control: Blues are looting historic amounts of money and want to continue doing that.

The blue business model

This is a huge concept, but you can get the idea in just one graph from the city of San Francisco. Note how the budget of this homeless "prevention" agency went from $200 million to over $1 billion per year, while the homeless population skyrocketed?

That's because these Democrat drug dealers get paid for increasing the homeless population.

They do the marketing by putting up billboards for hard drugs. They manage the supply chain by handing out syringes. They secure the real estate in the form of "safe injection sites." And they handle compliance by suing in the courts and abolishing the police.

And that is why blue cities have become s**tholes: because Blues get paid for making them into s**tholes! This is the Democrat scam. They are McKinsey for MS-13, essentially management consultants for murderous drug dealers.

Blues have their smarts, though. The primary blue business model innovation is to avoid taking a small cut of a $10 fentanyl transaction in lieu of taking all of the $1 billion-plus for fentanyl "prevention."

Blues are, in short, criminals posing as cops. Like the Communist Party, the Democrat Party is a pack of government criminals. You can see it from their sympathies — among other things, this is why Blues wanted to abolish the real police, so they could loot in peace.

That's also why they destroy democracy in blue-controlled areas like California: By turning them into one-party states, they avoid all accountability for their crimes.

Prove and scale

Once the homeless industrial complex model was proven in San Francisco, it was scaled to the rest of the U.S. and the world.

Going from $200 million to $1 billion per year is huge! It's more than Uber makes in SF. If that was a venture-backed business, you'd scale it everywhere.

And so the Blues did. Thus you get San Francisco on the Seine. Paris imported not just the tech of California but the woke of California as well.

Now you might say: Well, this is unethical!

And of course, the Blues who do this completely lack ethics. Blues are getting innocent people, largely minorities, addicted to drugs in order to make money for their NGOs. They're also letting innocent people get attacked on the streets. Blues are befouling their own neighborhoods for a quick buck. This is genuinely evil behavior.

But we know that kind of person exists. After all, that's why drug dealers exist. And that's why Democrat drug dealers exist.

That’s why they do it

So that's why Western anti-democracies will fight so hard to remain in power: because they want to steal your money because of the blue business model.

And the blue business model isn't limited to Democrat drug dealing, of course. There are endless variations, both American and foreign. Some examples:

a) Blues made money from the $100 billion California train to nowhere, which produced billions for unions and zero miles of rail.

b) Blues made money by forgiving student loans for Blues while imposing punishing taxes on Reds.

c) Blues make money from every bill they pass, which always include appropriations for blue-controlled universities or subsidies for blue-controlled nonprofits.

d) And above all, Blues make money by literally making money — by printing money via the Fed. This is the largest theft in human history, and the printed bucks go largely to Blues.

There's more I can say, but you start to get the point. Western anti-democracies are cracking down on democracy because they want to protect the blue business model. Many Blues just wouldn't have as much money or as much status without their parasitic states. So trillions of dollars are at stake, and they will play for keeps.

PS: There's only one force that's stronger than blue, and that's orange. But that's a topic for another day.

