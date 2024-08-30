Judge bans X in Brazil because it denied his 'illegal order' to 'censor his political opponent,' according to platform

A Brazilian Supreme Court Justice ordered the X social media platform banned in the South American country, and the company responded by accusing him of political corruption.

On Thursday, Justice Alexandre de Moraes warned Elon Musk, the owner of the platform, that it could be banned if he refused to name a legal representative in the country and followed through on his threat Friday. The decision was the latest in a months-long battle between Musk's companies and the judge.

'Free speech in America is special.'

The company said in a statement on its Global Government Affairs page on Thursday that it was being punished for refusing to comply with the judge's "illegal orders to censor his political opponents.”

The statement said that the judge threatened X's representative with imprisonment, and when she resigned he went on to freeze her bank accounts.

“Our challenges against his manifestly illegal actions were either dismissed or ignored," the company statement continued. "Judge de Moraes’ colleagues on the Supreme Court are either unwilling or unable to stand up to him.”

Defenders of the judge say that the orders are legal and necessary at a time when the country's stability is threatened.

The judge has also shut down financial transactions for Starlink, the internet satellite company owned by Musk, in an attempt to force X to comply with his orders.

"This order is based on an unfounded determination that Starlink should be responsible for the fines levied—unconstitutionally—against X. It was issued in secret and without affording Starlink any of the due process of law guaranteed by the Constitution of Brazil. We intend to address the matter legally," said the company Thursday.

"Many remote schools and hospitals depend on SpaceX’s Starlink! SpaceX will provide Internet service to users in Brazil for free until this matter is resolved, as we cannot receive payment, but don’t want to cut anyone off," Musk responded.

Musk has previously likened de Moraes to a Harry Potter villain and cast the legal provocation as a battle about free speech.

"A reminder that free speech in America is special and we need to do everything possible to preserve it," Musk wrote.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!