Detransitioner’s heartbreaking story exposes the dark side of ‘gender-affirming care’

It isn’t enough for conservatives to push back against the liberal-spawned transgender movement that’s urging vulnerable children to take artificial hormones and undergo irreversible surgeries that mutilate their healthy bodies. We need people who have experienced the horrors of trans mania firsthand to speak out.

Thankfully, some detransitioners are doing just that. One of them is Chloe Cole, an activist in California who’s sharing her experience “transitioning” genders starting when she was just 12 years old to warn gender-confused minors against the pitfalls of the trans movement.

On an episode of “Back to the People,” BlazeTV host Nicole Shanahan sat down with Chloe to hear her heartbreaking yet hopeful story.

Chloe was 12 years old when she was introduced to the transgender community on social media. She started following the accounts of many young trans people because she felt a connection to them.

“They reminded me so much of myself in so many different ways. A lot of these people were artistic; they were creative; they had a unique fashion sense; they were very individual; they wanted to set themselves apart from the other people,” she says.

Their struggle with being bullied for being tomboys or effeminate boys resonated deeply with Chloe, who was also being bullied in school. On social media, she witnessed their “sense of happiness and wholeness” as they created new identities by cutting their hair short, wearing clothes of the opposite gender, and adopting new names and pronouns.

Tragically, many of these kids found that their new identity was more accepted than their genuine one. This often led them to pursue surgeries and hormonal therapy.

And Chloe was no exception. She was put on the drug Lupron, which was originally used for reproductive cancers, hormonal disorders, and chemical castration for sex offenders.

However, “a lot of facilities have stopped using this drug to castrate those sex offenders because it's been deemed too cruel for use in that population,” says Chloe, pointing out the irony that it’s now marketed toward “perfectly healthy children.”

Convinced that she was truly a male, Chloe was put on testosterone and eventually had an elective double mastectomy at age 15. Her breasts weren’t just removed; they were intentionally reshaped to appear more masculine. All of this, she explains, was covered by insurance because California mandates that insurers cover all “gender-affirming care.”

Just a year later, though, when Chloe was 16, she began her detransitioning journey when she realized that she wanted to be a mother someday. She remains grateful that she didn’t pursue further surgeries that would have stolen that opportunity from her.

Today, Chloe is using her story and her voice to speak out about the dangers of transgenderism, offering hope to confused minors who feel stuck in the wrong body.

To hear Chloe and Nicole dive into the darkest parts of the transgender movement, including the horrendous grooming and predation trans-identifying kids are subjected to, watch the interview above.

Want more from Nicole Shanahan?

To enjoy more of Nicole's compelling blend of empathy, curiosity, and enlightenment, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.