CBS’ Margaret Brennan SKEWERED for claiming free speech caused the Holocaust

Last weekend at the Munich Security Conference in Germany, Vice President JD Vance delivered an epic speech denouncing Europe’s censorship policies and claiming that the United States under President Donald Trump would unapologetically uphold and protect the right to free expression.

Munich Security Conference Chairman Christoph Heusgen literally cried in response to Vance’s speech, lamenting the fact that Germany and America’s “common value base is not that common anymore.”

In the wake of Vance’s speech, CBS’ “60 Minutes” aired an episode in which Sharyn Alfonsi investigated Germany’s nationwide crackdown on hate speech. Alfonsi met with state prosecutors, accompanied police on hate speech raids, and spoke with organizations aimed at combatting “harmful content.”

CBS was already catching flak for the episode's lack of pushback on Germany’s authoritarian policies before anchor Margaret Brennan made it even worse.

Jill Savage of “Blaze News Tonight” plays a clip in which Brennan, sparring with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, made the outrageous claim that the Holocaust was caused by free speech.

Brennan criticized Vance’s speech, suggesting that it was tone deaf — “He was standing in a country where free speech was weaponized to conduct a genocide.”

Rubio, thankfully, was having none of it.

“No, I have to disagree with you. Free speech was not used to conduct a genocide. The genocide was conducted by an authoritarian Nazi regime that happened to also be genocidal because they hated Jews and they hated minorities. ... There was no free speech in Nazi Germany,” Rubio corrected.

“What Margaret Brennan said was one of the most insane things I've ever seen in my life,” says Blaze News editor in chief Matthew Peterson.

The dialogue has changed, he says, from, “Would you go back in time and kill baby Hitler?” to, “Would you go back in time and kill baby James Madison before he writes the First Amendment that causes Nazi Germany?”

“This just reveals what these people actually think,” says Peterson, referring to proponents of censorship both in government and the media.

They believe “that they should be in charge, and they shouldn't have to provide arguments or a case for anything; they just deserve the right to rule and to shut down anyone who disagrees with them.”

