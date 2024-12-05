Trump should follow Biden’s lead— and PARDON January 6 prisoners

Joe Biden pardoned his son Hunter despite numerous pledges not to do so while some January 6 protesters whose crimes don’t even hold a candle to Hunter’s are still sitting in jail.

Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters numerous times that this wouldn’t happen, even going so far as to act exasperated when she was asked.

“It’s still a no, it will be a no. It is a no, and I don’t have anything else to add,” she said in one of many press conferences, and in another, she said, “We’ve been asked that question multiple times. Our answer stands, which is no.”

Eric Eggers, vice president of the Government Accountability Institute, believes this “decades worth of grace for Hunter” has created “grace and space” for Joe Biden himself.

“These are business dealings in which Joe Biden wouldn’t have just been adjacent,” he tells Jill Savage and Matthew Peterson of “Blaze News Tonight.” “Joe Biden was considered an employee of some of Hunter Biden’s businesses when he wasn’t the vice president. So I think by pardoning Hunter, Joe Biden essentially has pardoned himself.”

“We all knew this was going to happen, it’s not a surprise. If it is a surprise, you kind of need to check yourself,” Peterson comments. “But at the same time, actually watching it happen is interesting because there’s fallout politically.”

“And I would love to see actual justice occur in some way,” he adds.

Savage agrees, noting that a large part of the conservative response on social media platforms like X was focused on January 6.

“If they’re going to do that, then Donald Trump should push for the pardons for J6ers immediately,” Savage says.

“Yeah, and I mean, I don’t think they’re comparable. One is terrible injustice and the other is the government acting in a way that’s not compatible with the Constitution. If it helps, great. Like, if it helps people make the case, yeah, let’s do it,” Peterson adds.

