Journalist confirms Tulsi Gabbard and husband (plus THOUSANDS of Americans) placed on terror watch list

Independent journalist Matt Taibbi just confirmed a whistleblower report alleging former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard was placed on a terror watc hlist under the “Open Skies” program.

The whistleblower from the report in UndercoverDC, Sonya Hightower LaBosco, joins Jill Savage and the “Blaze News Tonight” panel to discuss the implications of such a shocking situation.

“How does an Army Reserve officer like Tulsi Gabbard suddenly end up on a terror watch list?” asks Jill.

“We still don't know how Ms. Gabbard and her husband were placed on this terrorist watch,” says LaBosco, adding, “we’re internally in the Federal Air Marshal service; we have Federal Air Marshals deployed all over the world and domestically, and there's no one within the agency that can answer that question.”

However, LaBosco speculates that the decision to place Gabbard and her husband on the list was a means of political warfare.

“We've been blowing the whistle on TSA for putting people on a watch list because of their political opinions,” she tells Jill, noting that her opinion is that “[Tulsi] has been targeted” because of “how vocal she’s been” regarding the Biden-Harris administration’s “absurd policies.”

Jill then plays a clip of an interview Gabbard did with Chris Williamson on the “Modern Wisdom Podcast,” during which she said:

President Biden has not been the guy calling the shots. He has not been the guy making the decisions, nor has it been Kamala Harris for that matter, nor will it be if she is elected president. It is this cabal of, you know, the Democrat elite, the the woke war mongers made up of the likes of Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama and, you know, Tony Blinken and Jake Sullivan, and you know, people who are in the military-industrial complex — people who profit from us being in a constant state of war. It is those in the administrative state, in the national security state who derive more authorities and ability to take away our liberty when we are in a heightened state of crisis.

Jill cites the First Amendment as proof that Tulsi is well within her right to say this, however angry it may make the politicians she outed.

“We do have a Constitution,” LaBosca says, “but unfortunately, unelected bureaucrats at TSA are trying to enforce this unconstitutional policy on Ms. Gabbard, her husband, and many others.”

Blaze Media’s editor in chief, Matthew Peterson, asks, “What exactly do we know about the criteria by which they place people on the 'Quiet Skies' list? … Do they actually have set criteria that allow them to go after political opponents?”

“TSA is going to say that she or her husband or someone in her connections violated an algorithm or a rule,” says LaBosco, “but there's also one other thing that can happen — if you get sideways at the airport with anyone in the airport in TSA ... they can go in and issue you status on this list.”

Will Gabbard’s name being on the list really have an impact on her life, though?

Apparently, the answer is: possibly.

“Once you're placed on this terrorist watch list, this can go out to local law enforcement” and “create a lot of bad things” when, for example, “you get pulled over for a traffic stop.”

According to reports, until recently, Gabbard was unaware that there were “two explosive detective K-9 teams, one transportation security specialist for the explosives, one plainclothes TSA supervisor, and three Federal Air Marshals on every flight she [boarded].”

