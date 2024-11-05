Kamala’s ‘incredibly weak finish’: Trump is racist

Kamala’s campaign had a “brat summer,” and on Election Day, it is now well into its “Adolf autumn” — but is it working?

Blaze Media senior politics editor Christopher Bedford doesn’t seem to think so, calling it “the stupidest national campaign” of his lifetime. “I’ve never seen one run so off the wall. At first, without the excuse of COVID, they skipped interviews, they skipped public appearances, they wouldn’t even let the VP out there because he couldn’t talk about any of the policies.”

While Kamala focused heavily on college-age kids, Bedford tells Jill Savage and Matthew Peterson of “Blaze News Tonight” that “it’s not actually going to gain back the voting blocks.”

Now, in a last ditch effort, the campaign is doubling down on calling Trump “Hitler.”

“Democrats did really well with the Hitler thing, but it’s been worth less each time,” Bedford explains. “I think a lot of voters have moved on, and any actual scientific real expensive measure of what voters care about confirms the age-old axiom that it is the economy, and right behind that is the border.”

Female voters who support Kamala Harris are also far less interested in the Hitler rhetoric than they are in abortion.

“On the one hand, they are spending money, the super pacs are spending money, the more serious people I think are spending money, pushing the economic message, pushing the abortion message. But Kamala Harris is still up there doing January 6,” Bedford says.

“It just seems like an incredibly weak finish,” he adds.

