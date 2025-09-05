Populist youth is taking on the woke left — and the weak right

Paul Gottfried is an American philosopher and historian who has largely been disappointed by the conservatives of the past for their refusal to enforce their supposed values, whose moderate stances have led to the LGBTQ cult takeover as well as the rise of far-left figures like Zohran Mamdani and Jasmine Crockett.

“Watching Fox News, I’ve been struck by the fact that they simply went along with gay marriage. … Last year I saw Caitlyn Jenner on Fox News ... presented as some kind of conservative transgender,” Gottfried tells BlazeTV hosts Jill Savage and Matthew Peterson on "Blaze News: The Mandate."

“There seems to be a reluctance to offend groups that are seen as very powerful and may interfere with the careers of some of these establishment conservative celebrities, but this does not seem to be the case with the populist right,” he continues.

“They’re very frontal in their attack on the social cultural revolution that the country has gone through in the last 20, 30 years, and you know, they don’t hold back, which I think is much to their credit,” he adds.

This is what Gottfried calls a “spontaneous counterrevolution.”

“I cannot get over this transformation, but it has really risen from the people in a way that the neo-conservative takeover certainly did not,” he explains.

And Gottfried believes the youth who are taking on the left in a harsher way than their elders did are right to do so for the sake of the future of our country.

“I think the woke thing is more dangerous in America than communism ever was,” he tells Peterson and Savage, noting that what makes it so dangerous is what drives it.

“What drives this woke left is not utopianism or some vision of this. It is absolute hatred. It is hatred of normal people, as far as I can determine,” he explains.

“It’s pure malice that drives many of these people, where the feminists hate the men. You know, ‘I’m the victim of the patriarchy,’" he mocks. “And you look at these women, they’re living very well. How are they victims of the patriarchy?”

Want more from 'Blaze News: The Mandate'?

To enjoy more provocative opinions, expert analysis, and breaking stories you won’t see anywhere else, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.