Christian nationalists argue ‘less than ideal’ interracial relationships are wrong

When interracial marriage became a hot topic on the tip of Christian nationalists' tongues this week, the controversial pastor Joel Webbon chimed in — sparking even more debate.

“Interracial marriage, while biblically permissible, generally/ordinarily goes against God’s normative design for humanity, nations, and cultures,” Webbon said in a post on X.

Dale Partridge, another minister, responded to Webbon’s post, writing: “As a Christian man happily married to a Mexican/Spanish/American woman, I actually agree with Joel Webbon. Interracial marriage is not the ‘ideal.’ Now, like Joel, I do not believe it is sinful, and if providence positions two Christians from different ethnic backgrounds to unite in marriage, it can be a glorious thing (which it has been for us).”

Partridge went on to caveat that interracial marriage “does create a variety of additional hurdles in marriage and family life.”

BlazeTV contributor Virgil Walker doesn't quite align with their beliefs, but he also doesn’t feel the need to disparage them for it.

“There’s a branch, there’s a segment of the Christian nationalist movement that I’ve warned about years ago, that I wrote about, regarding this ethnocentrism that would take shape and take place. And there’s nothing wrong with ethnic centrality, with thinking about your ethnicity,” Walker tells BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock on “Jason Whitlock Harmony.”

“The problem is when we start pushing these morality ideas, these moral issues, these moral ideas, into the context of ethnicity to say, ‘Hey, marriage outside of this is not ideal and here’s why.’ You’re adding to what God has already stated about who we are, about how we’re to function, and even about who we’re to marry,” Walker explains.

“What these men are doing are they’re signaling where they stand, and I’m not mad at that. I’m not angry at that at all. I think it’s actually a good thing for them to signal where they stand for those who operate and agree with them to align themselves with that kind of thinking,” he continues.

“I do think it is incumbent upon us, as ministers of the gospel, as Christians, as thought leaders, to be clear about what the Bible actually says and not allow anyone to say what God has not said,” he adds.

