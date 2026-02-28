Floyd Mayweather, 48, unretires to ‘set more records’ — but Jason Whitlock smells a desperate cash grab

On February 20, boxing legend Floyd Mayweather sent shock waves through the sports world when he announced that after eight years, he’s coming out of retirement.

Set to resume professional fights after his upcoming spring 2026 exhibition bout with Mike Tyson, Mayweather declared in a written statement to ESPN , “I still have what it takes to set more records in the sport of boxing.”

But some are arguing that there’s an underlying reason for the 48-year-old’s sudden exodus from retirement — and it has nothing to do with setting records.

BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock plays a recent clip from Shannon Sharpe and Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson’s podcast “ Nightcap ,” during which the ex-NFL duo speculated that the real reason Mayweather is re-entering the ring is for financial reasons.

“Only three fights that Floyd can have that can command and get the kind of money he's looking to recoup for money that may have been lost or money that may have been stolen or money he may have spent, you know, to date,” said Ochocinco, naming rematches with Canelo Alvarez and Manny Pacquiao, plus a showdown against current champion Terence "Bud" Crawford, as the only matchups capable of delivering that kind of payday.

Whitlock agrees: “Guy's got a gambling problem. Of course his situation's unstable. I mean, this is about as predictable as anything I could imagine,” he laughs.

“Yeah, it's for the money. If you just google Floyd's name and the IRS — all the news is out there. He owes jewelers money. There's back paid rent for real estate in New York. It's clear that he is now part of the no money team, which is very ironic,” adds “Fearless” contributor Steve Kim.

“The challenge for Floyd, and it's a challenge with a lot of young black men who become famous, is that he made a brand out of, ‘Let me show you what I have,”’ says fellow contributor Dre Baldwin.

If it’s true that Mayweather’s motivation is primarily financial, the “sad” part, Baldwin says, is that we will likely have to watch him “get destroyed and destroy the image that we have of [him].”

But Whitlock doesn’t understand why coming out of retirement is Mayweather’s choice of path when he could surely earn income in other ways. “Why not just start a podcast? Isn't this what all the former NFL and basketball players do?” he asks.

Baldwin lays it bare: “Can't make $200 million in one night with a podcast.”

“I took the liberty of doing a cursory Google search while you guys were talking. Estimates are 1.1 to 1.52 ... billion with a B that Floyd Mayweather has made throughout his career ... and he's completely broke,” says contributor Jay Skapinac.

“Of all the idiots that we've seen out there — celebrities, actors, entertainers that have lost a lot of money — this guy would take the cake. To blow a bill before he even hits 50 is unimaginable,” he scoffs.

To hear more of the panel’s conversation, watch the video above.

