Jason Whitlock: How should Christians respond to Alex Pretti shooting in Minneapolis?

As Minnesota descends into chaos reminiscent of 2020, one viral post on X has Americans like BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock pondering how Christians should be responding to the world being set on fire, yet again.

“If u can’t clearly & boldly state the craziness of Democrats being unable to define what a woman is & saying men can get pregnant, AND the madness of Republicans defending the murder of Alex Pretti, then you’re following a political party/ideology & not The Lord Jesus Christ,” Fox Sports analyst Chris Broussard wrote in a post on X.

“How should Christians be responding to ICE officials and the killing of Alex Pretti? How should we be responding to this controversy?” Whitlock asks his panel on “Jason Whitlock Harmony.”

“We should always respond prayerfully. We should always respond according to scripture, according to the guidance of the Holy Spirit. That’s with any situation,” BlazeTV contributor Anthony Walker responds.

“It becomes so layered that we actually lose the situation at hand. So that’s why, I again, I underline prayerfully, scripturally, and spiritually,” he adds.

BlazeTV contributor Virgil Walker also believes the proper response should be looking to God.

“Whether it was the death of George Floyd, or the death of anyone, regardless of their ethnicity, regardless of the conditions by which death occurred, we should mourn the loss of an image bearer created in the image of God. Regardless of ideological framework, regardless of all of the camera angles, regardless of any of that,” Walker responds.

He also points out that scripture tells us not to rejoice in the death of the wicked.

“I’m not saying that Alex was wicked, that man who passed away was wicked ... I’m simply saying that if we’re not going to rejoice in the death of the wicked, we should not rejoice in anyone’s death,” he explains.

However BlazeTV contributor Shemeka Michelle has a bit of a different take.

“I’ve been frustrated, Jason, over this entire thing ... the idea that Christians are just supposed to be, I don’t know, like these weak, perfect people. And I’m really tired of people trying to qualify Christians and tell us how we’re supposed to feel or think about certain social issues that are happening in the country,” Michelle says.

“I feel like my empathy button is broken,” she adds.

