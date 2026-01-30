‘It’s way too manipulated’: Whitlock bashes NFL after Bill Belichick snubbed as first-ballot Hall of Famer

In a major shock to the football world, eight-time Super Bowl-winning coach Bill Belichick is not a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

While the Hall of Famers were being voted on earlier this month, Belichick fell short of the 40 out of 50 votes needed in order to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame during his first year of eligibility.

“There’s two, like, first-ballot Hall of Fame guys,” BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock says on “Fearless,” referencing Larry Fitzgerald and Drew Brees.

“If I were them, I would consider, like, ‘No, I’m good. Put me in with Bill next year,’ because going in this year, everything is going to be about, ‘Y’all left Bill out,’” he continues.

“The actual players, Drew Brees, Larry, they’re going to be overshadowed and would be better served going in with Bill Belichick next year,” he adds.

And Whitlock believes this is a deeper issue.

“The whole process has been headed this direction for years. The writers have egos. ... It’s way too manipulated,” Whitlock says, pointing out that voters include women like Lisa Salters, who “doesn’t watch football.”

“She stands on the sidelines after games and says, ‘Hey, in the third quarter you threw for 300 yards, and in the fourth quarter you only threw for 150. What changed?’” he explains.

“It’s just a quota box at this point. Do you fit a quota,” he adds.

“The National Football League, the people that write about the National Football League, the people that coach in the National Football League, the front office folks, it’s not for everyone,” BlazeTV contributor Matt McChesney chimes in.

“The NFL is a very specific niche ... and to assume that everybody belongs is not the right way to do this. So, I just don’t understand how they can put themselves in this position,” he adds.

