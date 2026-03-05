Jasmine Crockett crashes out in Senate bid — but is Talarico the Democrats' ‘silent but deadly’ weapon?

Jasmine Crockett’s run for Senate has come to an end, with Democrat James Talarico handily beating the congresswoman and advancing to the general election — and BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock is not surprised.

“She didn’t campaign against her number-one opponent. She campaigned against Donald Trump,” Whitlock says, pointing out that her campaign ad featured a shot of Crockett staring straight ahead while a voice-over of Donald Trump insulting her played.

“Who told her that was going to work? Letting Trump talk accurately about you on camera for 30 seconds — that somehow was going to win you [the] election?” Whitlock asks.

However, Chad O. Jackson doesn’t believe it’s the time to be running any victory laps.





“Her opponent, James Talarico, is far worse than Jasmine Crockett is, in terms of his effectiveness in pushing the agenda that they’re pushing. It’s interesting because Jasmine Crockett has become this kind of household name in a negative way for a lot of Republicans and conservatives, for the very reason that she’s very boisterous and she’s very out there and what many people would call ‘ghetto,’” Jackson tells Whitlock.

“James Talarico is much more silent, but he’s much more deadly. Talarico represents a lot of what’s wrong, but he also is a heretic and he’s a fraud. He is a proponent of the social gospel, the, you know, liberation theology,” he explains.

“He has this so-called faith-forward agenda, where he adheres to a kind of progressive theology, and he’s been effective in terms of pushing leftist secularist policies here in the state of Texas,” he continues.

“Somebody like a Jasmine Crockett or an AOC — they’re easy to point at and say, ‘Oh, these people shouldn’t be in Congress; they shouldn’t be in politics,’ and I fully agree with that. But … it’s really easy to defeat their policies. These more silent and yet deadly people are more effective — and therefore more dangerous,” he adds.

Want more from Jason Whitlock?

To enjoy more fearless conversations at the crossroads of culture, faith, sports, and comedy with Jason Whitlock, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.