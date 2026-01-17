Jason Whitlock: Stephen A. Smith is a part of a controlled ‘clown show’

From allegedly false claims about Stephen A. Smith’s basketball background to what Jason Whitlock calls a lack of basic sports knowledge and writing ability, the BlazeTV host argues Smith’s success isn’t accidental.

Rather, it’s the result of a system that rewards obedience over independent thinking, particularly among black men.

“Stephen A. Smith, as I have exposed to you all on this show — his background, his narrative, his story: It’s all a fabrication. He wasn’t a college basketball player at Winston-Salem State. He didn’t knock down 17 straight three-pointers and earn a scholarship at Winston-Salem State,” Whitlock begins.

“You’ve seen me expose all of that. You saw Stephen A. Smith get triggered by me exposing all of that. You saw this man snap and put on a 45-minute profanity-laced tirade because I explained to you all — I read his book. We’ve done the research. We’ve gone through all these different lies,” he continues.

Whitlock believes that Smith is nothing more than a “fraud” who is “unqualified for all the things he’s been given.”

“They take someone with very limited talent, give them positions and jobs and a platform that they can’t do on their own,” he says, noting that even as a sportswriter, Smith “wrote at like an eighth-grade level” and “doesn’t know or follow sports in a real way.”

“Claims to be a New York Knicks fan, doesn’t know who’s on the roster, thinks you can kick a field goal on third down — and if you miss it, you can re-kick it on fourth down. That’s who has been installed at the top of the sports media landscape,” Whitlock explains.

“This is all intentional,” he continues. “Black men who can think for themselves, who have some sort of intellectual evolution, need not apply for the clown show that is being run.”

