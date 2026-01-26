Josh Allen cast as the next ‘great white villain'

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has it all — a great job, a beautiful wife, with whom he is expecting a child.

And because of this, he is being framed as the next “great white villain.”

In an article written by Bobby Burack and published by OutKick, Burack argues that Allen is getting much the same treatment as Caitlin Clark.

“If you’re starting to see a trend, there are no Great White Hopes in 2026. The racial discourse in sports is largely the product of commentators convincing themselves that any praise or popularity of a white athlete must be rooted in racial bias,” Burack explains.

“Much of the sports media, which is not an especially impressive or rigorous group, operates from a Marxian worldview in which one person’s success must come from another’s exploitation. Translated, they believe the popularity of a white athlete comes at the expense of a black athlete,” he continues.

“They are so committed to this worldview that they go on television and onto their made-for-Bluesky podcasts to throw tantrums over things no one actually said about athletes like Josh Allen and Caitlin Clark,” he adds.

BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock could not agree more.

“There aren’t people running around caping up for Josh Allen,” Whitlock says. “To the contrary: When Josh Allen just played a poor playoff game and cost his team that playoff game with ridiculous mistakes and interceptions and fumbles and whatnot, everybody criticized Josh Allen,” he says on “Fearless.”

“What actually does transpire is that when a black athlete, particularly one who Ryan Clark and others have deemed as authentically black, meaning they wear cornrows or they braid their hair or they talk Ebonics very effectively on TV … there is a caping-up for them,” Whitlock explains.

“Everybody loves to celebrate the black athlete that acts like a buffoon,” he continues, adding, “And then when that black athlete who acts like a buffoon washes out and fails because of his immaturity, everybody gets amnesia that they were celebrating this buffoonery.”

