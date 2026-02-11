Kid Rock's TPUSA halftime destroyed the NFL's Bad Bunny agenda

TPUSA's All-American Halftime Show revealed that Christians are now creating an alternative to progressive agendas — and BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock could not be more pleased.

“The National Football League has chosen wickedness. And Kid Rock and that halftime show is going to be that rock that humbles the National Football League and sends a message to all of sports that fans are owed respect,” Whitlock says on “Fearless.”

“The NFL and sports have become so arrogant that they thought they were untouchable. And finally, we touched them through Kid Rock, through this TPUSA Super Bowl halftime,” he continues.

And while some might argue that Kid Rock is a “degenerate” just like Bad Bunny, Whitlock believes that doesn’t “give you license to ignore the message.”

“God chooses screwed up messengers every single time because we’re all screwed up. And I hear you. ‘God choosing Kid Rock? Whitlock is crazy, this is just like Trump. These guys are evil,’” Whitlock says.

“God chooses messed up people every single time to do His will. I’m messed up. Any of you listening to this show, watching this show right now, and me sitting here professing any part of the gospel, me sitting here, you know, supporting or praising Jesus Christ. Trust me, I’m the wrong messenger,” he continues.

“I’m as screwed up as anybody watching this show, listening to this show, or whatever. But I’ve been chosen. We’ve all been chosen to help execute the great commission. We’ve all been chosen to push back against the forces of iniquity and power and corruption and just the arrogant people that pollute our culture with corruption, with degeneracy,” he explains.

And Kid Rock has done his part well.

“He didn’t need to involve himself with the TPUSA event. It could have been a flop. He could have been a laughing stock. He could have taken that halftime platform that TPUSA built and he could have spewed a bunch of political rhetoric. He could have cursed out the left,” Whitlock says.

“But he didn’t do that. He stuck to the music. He stuck to a consistent message,” he continues.

“I believe this Super Bowl halftime deal is going to have long-lasting impact and is going to change part of American culture,” he adds.

Want more from Jason Whitlock?

To enjoy more fearless conversations at the crossroads of culture, faith, sports, and comedy with Jason Whitlock, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.