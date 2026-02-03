Nicki Minaj goes scorched-earth after Trevor Noah Grammys diss; accuses celebs of ‘blood sacrifice’ of children

The star-studded Grammys featured some jokes from “comedian” Trevor Noah, who took aim at rapper Nicki Minaj and her support of President Trump.

“Nicki Minaj is not here,” Noah said, to thunderous applause from the audience.

“She is still at the White House with Donald Trump discussing very important issues.”

Noah then broke into a Trump impression, mocking, “Actually Nicki, I have the biggest ass ... everybody’s saying it Nicki.”

While the crowd may have laughed, Minaj didn’t find it funny.

“Trevor refuses to come out the closet when everyone in the industry knows his boyfriend. Allegedly,” Minaj wrote in a post accompanied by photos of Jay Z on X.

“Your favorite artist has been practicing rituals in a satanic cult where they take babies from other countries & mutilate them & kill them as a form of a blood sacrifice to their God. You see, when your master is satan, you must constantly shed blood. However, the JIG IS UP,” she wrote in another post .

But she wasn’t finished.

“Are y’all understanding that these ppl have been sacrificing children as a way of gaining & maintaining power?” she wrote in yet another post , adding, “If you ever vote DemonCrat again, you’re just as soulless as they are & will perish. Maybe it’s time for me to do some story times — since I was trying to not say what I know — yet they continue to attempt bullying.”

“I’m glad she actually fired back because I thought Trevor Noah was just not funny,” BlazeTV contributor Shemeka Michelle tells BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock on “Fearless.”

“They just want to keep you pigeonholed to the Democrat Party. And anytime they feel like you’ve stepped away, then they want to ridicule and shame you. As someone who has seen a little bit of Nicki Minaj’s career over the years, it’s very telling that now they have an issue with her being fully clothed and supporting Donald Trump more than they did when she was naked and just saying all types of foolishness,” Michelle says.

“It really, it speaks volumes about the black community in general and about those who are so-called elite or in charge. Now all of a sudden, they want to bring Nicki Minaj down because of her allegiance to Donald Trump. It says a lot,” she continues.

As for Noah himself, Michelle believes Minaj’s allegations may have some merit.

“He doesn’t really strike me as this masculine man,” Michelle says, adding, “So I’m not surprised at all.”

