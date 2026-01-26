Race-baiting exposed: Whitlock calls out Pam Grier’s ‘lynching’ tale and Jasmine Crockett’s ‘hood’ warning

Actress Pam Grier revealed to the ladies of “The View” that as a child, she witnessed a lynched body hanging from a tree in Columbus, Ohio.

“My mom would go, ‘Don’t look, don’t look, don’t look,’ and she’d pull us away because there was someone hanging from a tree,” Grier explained as the audience gasped. “And they have a memorial for it now where you can see where people were and left. And it triggers me today to see that a voice can be silenced and if a white family supported a black, they’re going to get burned down or killed or lynched as well.”

And Grier isn’t the only one talking about lynching in 2026.

“Honestly, they about to outlaw the idea of white supremacy and white hate. Like, they are about to be like, ‘Oh, that’s not a thing.’ Forget the fact that you’re talking about getting rid of, like, the classification for nooses in a time in which we have seen these random black bodies be strung up down south,” Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) said in a recent video.

She went on to claim that Trump is emboldening white people to “take off their hoods.”

BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock isn’t surprised, but he is a little disturbed.

“There’s the audience gasping. ... The truth is irrelevant. Everything is emotional. Everything’s just, say whatever you want, and we’ve got to live with your delusion,” Whitlock says.

“I think Pam Grier is 76 years old. That means she was born around 1950. The last documented lynching, I believe, in Ohio, was 1911. Lynching just hasn’t been a thing since the 1920s or ’30s,” he continues.

“And this will be real controversial ... but I’m standing on this and saying that this whole lynching thing — completely exaggerated. Completely exaggerated. Just like police shootings, completely exaggerated,” he adds.

Whitlock points out that while many black people now fear the police, they’re far more likely to be killed by someone who is also black than by a police officer.

“There’s been so much propaganda around it, but when you’re black, when we black people in the 1910s, 1920s, 1930s — they weren’t sitting around living in fear. ‘Oh, the KKK is coming, and they’re going to kill me,’” Whitlock says.

“Did it happen occasionally? Yes. No different than very occasionally the police kill someone in the black community unfairly, but if you’re going to die violently in any community, it’s going to be someone that lives in your community that does it,” he explains.

“If I had been in that audience when Pam Grier said that, I would have shouted out, ‘That’s a lie.’ I literally would have shouted out, ‘That’s a lie,’” he adds.

