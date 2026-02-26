‘Brilliant dose of stage craft’: Trump forces Democrats to show their true colors at State of the Union

President Trump’s State of the Union address last night was one for the books, but one moment stood out in particular as it highlighted the intense divide between the left and the right when it comes to their understanding of the American people.

During his speech, Trump gave both Democrat and Republican legislators the chance to stand up and show their support for the American people.

“If you agree with this statement,” Trump said, “then stand up and show your support: The first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens.”

When Trump said this, the Republican side of the chamber stood, and Democrats stayed seated.

BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock believes Trump’s powerful performance showed a stark difference between the left and the right, while BlazeTV contributor Pastor Corey Brooks agrees.

“I think the right is going to definitely have a lot of commercials to run the Republican Party when they asked that question about, you know, supporting the American people over illegal immigrants. And no one on that side stood. I think that speaks volumes,” Brooks tells Whitlock.

“That’s exactly what we’re experiencing in the city of Chicago. So I know a lot of people can resonate with that,” he adds.

Whitlock points out that Trump was very “aggressive” and “clever about trying to draw the difference between himself and the Democrats.”

“I thought he drew a pretty good distinct line in the sand and gave people a clear choice,” he tells Brooks.

“People who watch that speech and listen to the words and not so much the rhetoric, but listen to what was being said, I think there’s a direct difference between both parties and everybody can see it,” Brooks responds, adding, “And I think overall, most Americans are probably going to wake up today and be aligned closer with those points of views.”

BlazeTV contributor Virgil Walker is aligned with Whitlock and Brooks, telling Whitlock that what Trump demonstrated was “a brilliant dose of stage craft.”

“There’s no other way around it. I mean to make the statement that he did as it relates to the first duty of government is to protect American citizens and those who agree with that, asking them to stand and then allowing, not for a brief, you know, stand and clap and sit down, but for that statement and the visual from that, to stand for as long as he did,” Walker says.

“For him to kind of point to those people who were sitting, was a brilliant set of stage craft. It allowed the American people to see it in real time that Democrats do not care for the needs of the American people first and that they primarily are thinking about their own political future,” he adds.

