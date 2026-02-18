Whitlock: Stephen A. Smith's CBS profile shows he's the next 'clown' being ‘installed’ for 2028 presidential run

Back in January 2024, BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock made a prediction that ESPN sports critic Stephen A. Smith was quietly laying the foundation for a 2028 presidential bid. Whitlock hypothesized that Smith’s 2023 book — “Straight Shooter: A Memoir of Second Chances and First Takes,” which he argued was uncannily similar to Barack Obama’s 1995 memoir “Dreams from My Father” — was the first step in his long-term plan to transition into the political arena.

Fast-forward three years after his book’s publication, and now Smith is openly teasing and seriously considering a potential run. Even though no formal declaration of candidacy has been made, multiple news outlets describe him as moving closer to a bid.

“Over the weekend, it became more crystal clear that I was right two years ago and that Stephen A. Smith is running for president,” said Whitlock on a recent episode of “Fearless.”

He warns that everyone who is rolling their eyes at the prospect of a President Smith, saying things like, “he’ll never win,” are having the wool pulled over their eyes yet again.

Smith, he argues, isn’t some organically grown would-be politician but rather the next “clown” being deliberately “installed” to push the left’s agenda. His recent CBS profile is proof, he says.

“I want to show you the cleverness and the sneakiness of what they're pulling off through Stephen A. Smith,” says Whitlock. “I keep saying this. People are into the position like … ‘Yeah, he may run, but he'll never win,’ and I say not so fast.”

“Why would you be so sure?” he asks. “They've been pulling off this scam and trick for a hundred years. They've been installing puppets and clowns in high positions for a hundred years.”

To hear Whitlock’s theory about how Stephen A. Smith is being covertly installed into D.C. politics right before our very eyes, check out the episode above.

