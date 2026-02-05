Whitlock: Victimhood culture is failing black people — and the NFL

BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock has noticed a pattern in the NFL, and it has to do with those who identify as victims and those who don’t.

“There were 12 teams in the NFL that had a white head coach and a white quarterback in combination. … Because these white guys don’t see themselves as victims and because they have a shared culture that rejects victimhood, that combination of white coach, white quarterback never seeing themselves as victims, it actually works,” Whitlock explains.

Whitlock also believes that this anti-victimhood coach-quarterback combination is consistent with worldviews based in Christianity.

“The number-one thing is, like, I’m not a victim. Jesus Christ died for my sins. How can I be a victim? There is only one victim. The man that stood up and died for the rest of us so that we could be victors. So there is no victimhood in Christianity,” Whitlock says.

“And what I’ve argued is that black people have adopted — latched on to, been brainwashed into — seeing themselves primarily as a victim. They will deny it … but all of their behavior is rigged towards victimhood and rigged towards if something goes wrong, it’s someone else’s fault,” he continues.

“Whereas the white man has been convinced — fairly [or] unfairly — if something goes wrong, let me go look in the mirror; it’s my fault, and let me correct myself. That is a superior mindset. That’s a mindset that is consistent with Christianity,” he adds.

But it doesn’t have to be this way for black people.

“Black people have the exact same option as white people. You can adopt whatever culture you want. You can adopt whatever mindset you want. Yes, there will be repercussions. But if you’re man enough to deal with the repercussions ... if you reject that victimhood mentality, there’s so much freedom and opportunity, and you will develop better as a leader and as a man.”

“You will be more self-sufficient. You will protect your salvation. There are so many wins to that,” he adds.

