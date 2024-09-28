Max Lucado talks ends times: 'People don’t know what’s about to happen'

“Four out of 10 Americans believe we are living in the end times,” says Glenn Beck, adding that he’s “one of those four.”

Considering the growing globalist agenda, the endless warring, the focus on Israel, and the fact that debauchery of every kind has become commonplace, it’s not surprising that so many believe we’re nearing the end.

Glenn invited best-selling author and pastor Max Lucado onto “The Glenn Beck Podcast” to discuss how Christians can prepare for what Lucado calls “the fourth quarter.”

Lucado, who says he’s “never tackled this topic” before, just published a book in August called “What Happens Next: A Traveler’s Guide Through the End of This Age.”

He gives “two big reasons” for venturing into a subject he’s otherwise avoided.

“Number one, I’m getting old. … And then number two, not only am I curious about the future, I'm really concerned about the present. These are really severe times in which we find ourselves,” he tells Glenn. “It's going to get crazy before the end, but we're getting close to the end.”

“What are the signs that you say we should be looking for?” asks Glenn.

According to Lucado, the most important sign — “the super sign,” he calls it — is “the regathering of the children of Israel to the land of Israel,” which already happened in May 1948.

The second sign of encroaching end times is that Israel will be “surrounded and circled by its enemies.”

“That's a part of the news every day,” says Lucado.

Another sign is “wars and rumors of war,” says Glenn, adding that “[America is] in the rumor of war right now.”

According to the teachings of Jesus, says Lucado, more end times signs include “economic turmoil,” “seismic activity,” “persecution of Christians,” “political conflict,” “famines, pestilences, pandemics, ethnic conflicts, false prophets,” and “fearful signs.”

“When you compile all of those signs, it sounds like the daily news,” says Lucado.

“Except for the super sign [the restoration of Israel’s homeland], haven't we had those same signs before?” asks Glenn.

Indeed we have. Glenn points to Nazi Germany as an example.

However, according to Lucado, the fact that the super sign has already come to pass gives a heightened meaning to the other signs we’re currently watching unfold.

“I do not know the hour, but I do think all of these signs are increasing in intensity and frequency,” he says and points to the scripture that calls these signs “labor pains” that warn of what is to come.

“We've never seen Israel surrounded and threatened in such a fashion like this,” says Lucado.

“We haven’t seen this kind of evil,” adds Glenn, pointing to the re-emergence of “really old pagan rituals” and “the sacrifice of our children” as examples of the depravity.

Lucado also points to the gender confusion that’s become a defining issue of our time.

“22% of teenagers in 2021 literally considered orchestrating their own departures — committing suicide,” he says. “These are tragic times in which we live, and I cannot help to think that a large reason is that people don't know what's about to happen.”

To hear more of the conversation, watch the episode above.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.