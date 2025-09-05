Mark Levin shares the hilarious secret about how he prepares for his shows

It’s not uncommon for the great one to get inquiries from his fans asking about how he prepares for his shows.

While Levin doesn’t reveal all the ingredients for his show-planning sauce, he does share one: “Sometimes if I go to our fabulous supermarket called Wegmans, they have all the newspapers there. So I might pick up two donuts and five newspapers.”

On a recent episode of “LevinTV,” he invited his audience to pull up a chair and witness the master at work.

He starts with the Washington Post, which he affectionately dubs “the Washington Compost.”

Holding up the hefty stack of pages, he quips, “All the trees that died for this.”

He flips through, headline by headline, tossing out zingers like “some lib wrote this,” “these guys are morons,” and “who cares?” — each delivered with the precision of a seasoned roast-master.

He doesn’t shy away from the paper’s darker history either, reminding viewers, “This is one of the newspapers that covered up the Holocaust.”

Then, he hits a front-page story titled “‘We’ll do what’s right’: Judge Resolute Amid U.S. pressure,” a glowing piece about Brazilian judge Alexandre de Moraes, portrayed as a stalwart defender of “democracy” despite U.S. sanctions, tariffs, and criticism from figures like Elon Musk and President Donald Trump.

“Now keep in mind the Washington Compost is thrilled when it's running stories attacking Sam Alito and Clarence Thomas, of course, Brett Kavanaugh ... but this judge [Moraes] is ‘steadfast’ in Brazil. He's not going to buckle,” Levin mocks. “That judge in Brazil is a left-wing kook hack like many of the writers for this newspaper.”

Levin eventually makes his way to the Post’s style section to an article titled “The Future of Book Reviews Looks Grim.”

“This book ‘On Power’ is a number one New York Times bestseller. I've had nine [best sellers] in a row. ... Do you know how many book reviews the New York Times has done for this book or any of the nine? Zero,” he says. “Now, I'm supposed to read an article that the future of book reviews looks grim? Well, when it comes to my books, they're nonexistent.”

For more of Levin’s sharp-witted takedown of “the New York Slimes,” check out the video above. It’s a masterclass in turning newsprint into comedic kindling.

