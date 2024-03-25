3 radical thinkers who inspired the tyranny we're seeing in America

When the legislature becomes a lawful power that can pass bills for the purpose of plunder, tyranny isn’t far behind.

Mark Levin is well aware and knows exactly who and what inspired it.

“Marxism is the most evil of isms,” Levin begins. “The idea that you can camouflage your agenda in populism, the name of the people, inequality, that is the proletariat overthrowing the bourgeois.”

This was popularized by three major political philosophers: Marx, Hegel, and Rousseau.

“Marx figured out how to popularize tyranny. Hegel figured out how to popularize tyranny,” Levin explains, adding, “Rousseau figured out how to popularize tyranny.”

While these philosophers may be long passed, their ideas live on in our current government.

They’re exhibited and carried out by lobbyists, special interest groups, and those whose purpose is supposed to be helping the country and promoting freedom — but isn’t.

Their real purpose, according to Levin, is “to get laws made” and “regulations in place to make them rich.”

Those in government spend more time getting wealthier at the expense of others, attempting to regulate their competitors out of business, and have Congress pass laws to force people to do things like buy electric vehicles.

And this government is growing.

“The bigger the bureaucracy gets, the more centralized it gets, the more powerful Washington gets vis-à-vis the individual, vis-à-vis towns, vis-à-vis the states, the less your vote matters,” Levin says, noting that the evils of Marxism won’t stop until there’s nearly nothing left to fight for.

“It’s as if everybody has to become impoverished and destitute and punished before there’s a chance to eventually turn it around, because this is a cycle,” Levin says, adding, “it’s like a hamster wheel you can’t get off.”

