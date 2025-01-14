‘I view him as a goofball’: Mark Levin DESTROYS Robert Reich

While many Americans have woken up to the absolutely disastrous state the Biden administration has left them in, some are so loyal that they’ve become blind.

Robert Reich is one of them, and Mark Levin of “LevinTV” has no problem saying so.

“I don’t view him as a gentleman; I view him as a goofball,” Levin comments. “And yet he’s a Harvard graduate, I think he taught at Harvard for a period of time, he’s considered an intellectual, which means nothing. He was labor secretary under Bill Clinton, but he’s gotten increasingly radicalized.”

Reich puts out his own videos, and in one of his latest, he told his audience what he believed is the greatest lesson learned from the 2024 election and Trump’s landslide victory.

“It’s not that we need to move to the right. That’s both morally wrong and bad politics. It’s not that Harris ran a bad campaign, I think she ran a good one, given that she only had three months to do it. And while yes, misogyny and racism absolutely played a role, I don’t believe they were the biggest factors either.”

“According to standard economic measures, most Americans without college degrees, that’s the majority,” Reich continued. “These Americans overwhelmingly voted for Trump. In fact, most Americans without college degrees have not felt much economic improvement for four decades, and their jobs have become less secure.”

“Adjusted for inflation, the typical income of the bottom 90% is stuck nearly where it was in the early 1990s. Most of the gains have gone to the top,” he added.

“Let’s stipulate that what he’s saying is true, even though it may not be true because I don’t trust guys like this. ‘Most of the gains have gone to the top.’ Why would most of the gains go to the top?” Levin asks.

“Because we the people have decided to buy this, this, this, or this. If we decide not to buy Teslas, then Elon Musk is not as rich as he is. If we decide not to buy Microsoft products, then Bill Gates isn’t as rich as he is,” Levin explains. “That’s the way it works, so what do you mean, ‘Most gains went to the top?’”

Want more from Mark Levin?

To enjoy more of "the Great One" — Mark Levin as you've never seen him before — subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.