Liberal media BLAMES Trump for the assassination attempt ... on Trump

Former President Donald Trump may have narrowly survived an assassination attempt, but the mainstream media hasn’t wasted any time blaming him for it.

“‘Donald Trump contributed to the environment,’ says George Stephanopoulos and this hideous Martha Raddatz,” Mark Levin comments, adding, “They will hang on every syllable that comes out of Donald Trump’s mouth looking for anything they can hang on to.”

And that's exactly what they've done.

“As you point out ... President Trump and his supporters have contributed to this violent rhetoric as well,” Stephanopoulos said to his co-host the day after the assassination attempt.

“Trump in January warned of bedlam in the country if the criminal charges against him succeeded. And of course, in March he said, ‘Now, if I don’t get elected, it’s going to be a bloodbath for the whole — that’s going to be the least of it, it’s going to be a bloodbath for the country,’” Raddatz added, leaving out the fact that Trump had been discussing the auto industry.

It's unsurprisingly the same thing the Democrats have done with January 6, despite Trump specifically telling his supporters to be peaceful.

“He specifically told them ‘yes,’ but protest peacefully — which they always cut out because it destroys their narrative,” Levin says, noting that the amount of times Trump has been called Hitler because of it is off the charts.

Trump had also offered 10,000 armed National Guardsmen to protect the Capitol building on January 6, but the offer was rejected by the Democrats.

“They keep trying to lie about that and punch holes in that because it gives the lie to their propaganda about January 6th and Donald Trump’s so-called role,” Levin says.

“And even when Biden gave that pathetic speech in which he didn’t apologize and took responsibility for nothing when he’s the leader of the pack, the examples that were given, he didn’t give examples about the violence in the streets the last ten months with the Islamists and the Marxists,” he continues.

“The Democrat Party has a hugely violent past, from slavery and the confederacy forward. He’s the head of the Democrat Party. He could have tamped this down a long time ago,” he adds.

