Big lawsuit, small car: 489-pound rapper SUES Lyft after driver refuses service, recommends Uber XL

When 489-pound rapper and influencer Dajua Blanding, who goes by her stage name “Dank DeMoss,” ordered a Lyft to take her to a Detroit Lions watch party, she was turned down by her driver for being too big.

Blanding, filming her interaction with her driver, insisted that she would fit in his car. “I can fit in this car,” she said several times.

“Belive me, you can’t,” her driver said, promising that she would be not be charged.

Blanding didn’t give up easily, though. “So you telling me I’m too big to fit in the car so I gotta order another Lyft?”

Her driver, trying to be polite and apologetic, explained that he didn’t have enough room in his car to accommodate her build and that his “tired tires” weren’t sufficient. He assured her that he had “been in this situation before” with other large passengers, in which case, he encouraged them to “order an Uber XL.”

Now Blanding is suing Lyft for discrimination.

Pat Gray plays a clip from Fox 2 Detroit’s interview with Blanding about her experience being “discriminated” against.

“I just want them to know, like, it really hurt my feelings,” Blanding told the network’s Jessica Dupnack.

According to Blanding’s lawyers, discrimination based on someone’s weight violates Michigan’s law.

“It would be no different than a driver pulling up and saying I don’t want to have black people in my car or I don’t want to have Christians in my car or Muslims in my car. Under the law, it’s the same,” says attorney Jon Marko.

“Since she posted the encounter on social media, other full-figured folks have reached out saying the same thing happened to them,” Dupnack reported.

Pat can’t help but laugh at the term "full-figured.”

“Is that what we’re calling it now?” laughs Keith Malinak, calling the driver’s refusal “preventative maintenance.”

To hear more of the story, watch the clip above.

Want more from Pat Gray?

To enjoy more of Pat's biting analysis and signature wit as he restores common sense to a senseless world, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.