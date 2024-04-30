America's heartland torn apart by tornado outbreak

America’s heartland was devastated by 144 confirmed tornadoes on Friday and Saturday, leaving many injured and much property lost.

The tornadoes ranged from EF-0 to EF-3 and destroyed communities all the way from Texas to Iowa.

In one video that a brave civilian captured, a tornado crosses the path of a train in Nebraska, absolutely obliterating everything it touches — except for the train. While the tornadoes in Nebraska were devastating, there were thankfully no casualties reported.

“How did everyone survive this in Nebraska?” Keith Malinak says, astounded.

“Yeah, it’s amazing,” Pat Gray agrees.

In another video, a man stands outside to capture video of a tornado approaching his home while his wife begs him to come inside. He records until the last minute when the tornado breaks into two separate tornadoes — which is absolutely terrifying.

“Their home got destroyed, by the way,” Malinak says, adding that one tornado came within a half a mile of his family’s home in Elkhorn, Nebraska.

“Makes you count your blessings, doesn’t it?” Gray says.

While there were luckily many survivors, there was much property damage, many homes destroyed, and unfortunately some casualties in other places, like Oklahoma.

Those victims can be helped at Mercury One, where 100% of donations go to those in affected areas.

“If you can contribute, it would be greatly appreciated. There’s a lot of rebuilding to do,” Gray says.

