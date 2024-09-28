Are Haitian immigrants REALLY eating cats? One reporter says yes

The mainstream media has been laughing at Donald Trump’s claims that pets were being eaten by Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio — but a reporter's recent findings might just confirm the former president’s claims.

The reporter, who was visiting outside Springfield, Ohio, stumbled upon what he believed to be a skinned cat sizzling on a barbecue.

“The reporter found that there’s a lot of good evidence that it actually is happening,” Pat Gray of “Pat Gray Unleashed” comments. “I don’t know if it’s prevalent, I don’t know if all Haitians are eating all cats in the area, I don’t know. But apparently, it’s happened.”

While it was just outside of Springfield where this happened, Gray notes that “it was a Haitian refugee, and it was a cat, and it was being barbecued.”

“Now, did we see it being eaten after the barbecue? No. But it was clearly being cooked,” he adds.

While Springfield has been the focal point of the pet eating debate, Keith Malinak explains that it appears to be happening in places like Pennsylvania as well.

“I got a message from someone who has family there, because remember it’s the Haitian immigrants that are taking over that town as well,” Malinak says. “Apparently, the cat population is down.”

