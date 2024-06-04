‘No one is above the law’ except for the president and his son

If you’ve been lucky enough to witness the left gloating over Donald Trump’s conviction, then you’ve probably heard the phrase “no one is above the law.”

But it seems that might be far from the truth.

“The only people we know that are above the law are the president and his son. They’re above the law, but nobody else,” Pat Gray says.

While both the president and his son Hunter Biden have seemed to skirt the law on multiple occasions — Hunter is on trial this week.

Hunter is currently charged with one count of making false statements in a firearm purchase, another count of making a false statement related to information required to be kept by a licensed firearm dealer, and one count of possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user or addicted to a controlled substance.

If the president’s son is found guilty, he could be facing a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.

“We’ll see what happens there,” Gray says, skeptical he’ll end up convicted.

“And then he’s got the other one, the IRS one is in September,” Keith Malinak comments.

While “no one is above the law” will continue to be parroted anyways, Malinak and Gray can’t help but notice that the justice system wasn’t exactly geared up to actually deliver justice in Trump’s case.

They believe it was rigged to begin with.

“I mean you’ve got people from the Department of Justice working with Alvin Bragg, you’ve got all the stuff about the judge’s daughter and the judge himself,” Malinak says. “This is third-world banana republic stuff here.”

Want more from Pat Gray?

To enjoy more of Pat's biting analysis and signature wit as he restores common sense to a senseless world, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.