Mainstream media won’t tell you which Baltimore police unit was CUT from the force but Lara Logan will

Because the mainstream media is owned and controlled by the left, the media won’t reveal what should be one of the biggest stories in regard to the tragic Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore, Maryland.

Investigative journalist Lara Logan, however, is more than happy to shed light on a glaring issue: Back in 2020, in the wake of the BLM riots, Baltimore City Council cut a portion of its police budget as part of the “defund the police” movement.

However, it was a very specific unit that was axed.

“The people I spoke to were like, ‘Can you believe that the most important port for the Eastern seaboard has no marine unit anymore?’” Lara tells Pat Gray and Keith Malinak.

That’s right – Baltimore cut its marine policing unit, despite the fact that one of the most vital ports in the country resides there.

“Baltimore has no divers of their own? No [marine] unit of their own anymore?” asks Pat in shock.

“They have to rely on the Coast Guard,” confirms Lara, adding that “that's why you saw the Coast Guard immediately being referenced when [the event] happened.”

Apparently, appeasing the woke crowd trumped “decades of marine knowledge” and “boats that were specially equipped” to handle aquatic disasters.

“They love to say that this is conspiracy when it doesn’t fit the narrative,” says Lara, but make no mistake – “They dumped that unit. If you go back to 2020, this was documented.”

