Cloud seeding isn’t a conspiracy theory — but they want you to think it is

After Hurricanes Helene and Milton ravaged the Southeast, talk of government weather modification programs has increased — but those discussing it are being met with “conspiracy theorist” critiques.

“Are we tinfoil-hat-wearing conspiracy theorists for saying that the government could create some sort of geoengineered weather to make it look bad in order to usher in a climate change agenda?” Alex Stein of “Prime Time with Alex Stein” asks comedian Jimmy Dore.

“What I think is funny,” Dore responds, “is how they try to make you think like you’re some kind of crazy conspiracy theorist when they’ve all talked about it on their news shows already,” referring to a segment on CBS News discussing weather modification with a scientist who was explaining the technology.

The segment in question went so far as to explain that our technology can even produce bolts of lightning, but that's not all Dore has seen.

“I’ve seen testimonies back as far as the late '50s that they were already working on this and had plans for that,” he continues. “I don’t know the veracity of this, but I saw a colonel talk about how they did this in Vietnam and how they washed out some of the roads.”

“This isn’t anything new; they’ve been working on this for a long, long, time. And to the point where they have a guy, a scientist, talking about it on corporate news,” he adds.

Dore likens it to the COVID-19 vaccines, where “they had to make you think that it was a real vaccine” and you were “crazy” if you didn’t believe it.

“And then they have to tell you that no, of course you catch this, the disease that you’ve been vaccinated for.”

“Testing positive means it’s working,” Stein adds, joking.