Tim Walz's daughter says women shouldn't date men who listen to Joe Rogan; rising TikTok star DESTROYS her

Kaylie Guerrero was born to be a conservative social media star.

Daughter of the late professional wrestler Eddie Guerrero, Kaylie attended Trump’s first inauguration in 2017 on a scholastic scholarship at the age of only 13 and became valedictorian of her high school. Now, she’s clapping back at leftists, like Tim Walz’s daughter, online.

“I don’t know how you have the largest podcast in the world and are able to just lie — and put out misinformation and straight up lies on your platform,” Walz said about Joe Rogan in a video she posted to social media, where she also encouraged women not to date men who follow Rogan on social media.

“Eddie Guerrero’s daughter encourages girls to only date men who follow Joe Rogan, Alex Jones, and the Tates on social media,” Kaylie wrote in protest.

Alex Stein of “Prime Time with Alex Stein” is impressed with the rising star, who tells him that thanks to her grandfather, she grew up hearing Alex Jones and Bill O’Reilly on the radio and television.

When COVID-19 hit, she was discriminated against for her decision not to get vaccinated.

“As I said, I’m valedictorian. I worked my entire life for that title, and guess what? I couldn’t go to any school in the entire country without getting vaccinated, which I was not willing to do,” Guerrero tells Stein.

“We can only get into so much, ‘cause YouTube will censor us, but obviously, we know that with no long-term testing, and just the rollout of it, to make young kids have to take it to go to school for me is a crime. It’s disgusting, and it’s ridiculous, and I’m sorry you had to go through that,” Stein says.

Want more from Alex Stein?

To enjoy more of Alex's culture jamming, comedic monologues, skits, and street segments, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.