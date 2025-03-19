‘Trans troll’ Josh Seiter CONFRONTED about Scott Presler and death hoax

Former "Bachelorette" star Josh Seiter made waves when he came out to the world as transgender — only to reveal it was an elaborate troll all along.

But Seiter is no stranger to trolling the masses, as the social media star also posted on his own social media account that he had passed away when he was very much alive.

“I know it’s very confusing, because people thought I was a woman, then I was a man, and then they thought I was dead, but I’m alive, and I’m actually very sorry for all the hurt that I may have caused people that truly thought that I was gone,” Seiter tells Alex Stein on “Prime Time with Alex Stein.”

“I had been doxxed in November by the trans cult, and because of that I was being harassed. I was getting thousands of messages and calls on my phone, and people were showing up at my house,” he explains, “It got really bad, and so me and my team felt the only way to just get it to stop was to make this announcement, let things cool off, and then a few weeks later I could kind of come back to social media.”

However, a trans hoax and a death hoax weren't enough for Seiter, as the professional prankster also pulled a stunt pretending to come out as gay with Scott Presler.

“We got to talking, and after a while we decided, hey, it would be really funny if we did another troll, did it together, and we pretended like we were dating and we posted a bunch of pics together holding hands, shirtless in bed, working out,” Seiter tells Stein, noting that Presler was flirtatious with him despite being straight himself.

“Looking back now, hindsight’s 2020. I’m starting to think he had ulterior motives, because it didn’t turn out that way. So I confirmed with him like three or four times, I’m like, ‘So you’re down to make content for this troll,’ and he’s like ‘Absolutely, we’ll get six months' worth in three days,’” Seiter explains.

“He knew I was straight, so I wasn’t worried about anything. So I got there, and we really weren’t taking that many pictures. I was more or less just at the booth, and then we would talk in the hotel room or whatever,” he continues.

“So we ended up posting one of the pictures that went viral and everyone was reposting it. Nick Fuentes, Stu Peters, and we were getting a lot of hate, which was the whole point of the troll,” he adds.

But Presler wasn’t as thrilled with the publicity as Seiter was.

“I thought, ‘Hey, that’s the whole purpose. We’re here to rile people up, we’re here to troll people, this is what it’s all about,’ and Scott freaked out,” he says.

Want more from Alex Stein?

To enjoy more of Alex's culture jamming, comedic monologues, skits, and street segments, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.