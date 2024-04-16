Fantastic Four’s Silver Surfer gets gender bent in latest Marvel scandal

Lauren Chen is convinced that Marvel and Disney, who owns the franchise, “hate money.”

“They definitely hate the fans, and so they're just going full steam ahead, looking to destroy the franchise the company originally spent billions of dollars to acquire,” she says.

Once again, the Disney subsidiary is shoving gender politics down the throats of its already waning consumer base.

“They are, in fact, gender-bending the Silver Surfer” in the upcoming “Fantastic Four” film, sighs Lauren.

According to Deadline, “Emmy winner Julia Garner is set to play the iconic comic book character,” who was originally written as a male.

To make matters worse, when Lauren interviewed Nate from Mr H Reviews , she learned that “the reason why Disney presumably bought things like Marvel and Lucasfilm was to expand their male audience base because historically women have always loved Disney.”

“Disney was looking to corner the male market, and so to do that, they bought two predominantly male companies,” Lauren explains, adding that these acquisitions should have made the company “richer than ever.”

However, quite the opposite happened when “they tried to feminize” the franchises.

The writers of the new “Fantastic Four” also missed an opportunity to draw in fans when they decided to cast Pedro Pascal in the role of Mister Fantastic instead of beloved actor John Krasinski, who starred in the role in the previous film.

“Marvel could have had a slam dunk; they could have had a John Krasinski-led Fantastic Four,” says Lauren. “Everybody would have eaten that up.”

“But Disney was like, ‘No, no we don't want that. We don't want your money. Instead, we want you to look at unattractive, gender-bent Silver Surfer,”’ mocks Lauren.

For these reasons specifically, the audience reaction to the new film has been “lukewarm to negative at best.”

To hear more about the film and how fans are responding, watch the clip below.

